‘RHOSLC’ Jen Shah Rush To Court To Block Feds From Using Bravo Clips In Fraud Case!

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is desperate to block the feds from using footage of her in the Bravo reality series, as evidence in her criminal trial.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jen Shah’s attorney filed a motion to stop any Bravo clips or any statements from alleged co-conspirators to be used at trial.

The motion states, “The Housewives franchise is part of the “reality TV” genre, which is defined as TV made from ordinary people “playing” themselves in a TV show.”

She is opposing “the use in evidence of any clips from the RHOSLC.” Shah argues the characters on the franchises “stand to make enormous sums of money if they are successful.”

According to Jen Shah, cast salaries increase every season and she primarily became a cast member to advertise her fashion business.

Jen also states the cast is financially motivated to behave over the top on camera to earn bonuses from the network.

“The women and their lives are both real and fake and it is impossible to tell where reality ends and fantasy and outright deception and fakery begins,” Shah’s lawyer writes.

She also claims the Bravo reality series is not rooted in reality — producers direct story arcs that are, “highly edited and crafted through post-production.”

Jen Shah was arrested in March 2021 and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection to a telemarketing scheme. Jen is one of six suspects, one of which is her assistant, Stuart Smith.

The reality star was accused of selling “lead lists” and hawking supposedly fake business opportunities to vulnerable targets. Jen and Stuart both pleaded not guilty in April 2021, but Stuart flipped earlier this month, pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice. Stuart confessed to “misleading customers,” and told the court that a company called Mystery Pro was created “to hide actual ownership of the corporation.”

Additionally, the government is also accusing the reality diva of committing tax evasion, tax fraud and failing to maintain records relating to foreign financial accounts. In response, Jen claims the government has not provided details and wants it barred from being discussed in court.

Also, the feds are alleging that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star ordered Stuart to lie during a Federal Trade Commission deposition. She’s asking the court to also block that from being used at trial.

Furthermore, Jen wants statements made by any alleged co-conspirators blocked from being presented to the jury.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

