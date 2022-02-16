Married At First Sight ‘MAFS’ Amani Aliyya & Woody Randall Expecting Baby!

Married At First Sight season 11 stars, Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall, just announced the news that they’re expecting a baby.

According to People, as the couple marked their two-year anniversary together, they shared some exciting news. “We’re so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together.” Amani went on to explain they found out at 8 weeks. At first, she thought it was food poisoning from their trip to LA filming for MAFS Boston Special.

Amani shared that Woody had hoped she was expecting all that time. “I took a pregnancy test that weekend and got a negative result. After getting home and still feeling nauseous, Woody insisted that I take another test. I reluctantly took another test one Saturday morning and yelled for him to come into the bathroom. He smiled and said ‘What, are you pregnant?’ The former MAFS star continued, “I nodded, handed him the positive pregnancy test. He smiled so big! I kicked him out of the bathroom.”

The couple’s beautiful announcement came at the same time as the couple’s two-year anniversary. Amina and Woody shared sweet messages to each other on Instagram to celebrate their love. Woody wrote, “Big 24 months baby! Everyday of this journey has been well worth it. I’m looking forward to these next steps sweets. Love you and my lil baby.” He also added a loving quote from Pablo Neruda about love. Amani also wrote a cute caption alongside baby bump photos with Woody for their anniversary. She wrote, “Today makes 24 months, I’ve been married to the love of my life, Woodrow Randall. The biggest gift of all is being 24 weeks pregnant with the new love of our life. Baby Randall coming June 2022!”

Randall and Aliyya may have been destined to be together. The duo met by chance before filming began their season. According to CheatSheet, Woody had met his future wife at a hotspot. At the time Aliyya was a part-time worker at Culture Park in New Orleans. Fans are glad the two ended up together and they made it known in the comment section. One follower wrote, “Omg why am I about to cry like I know y’all. Yass this is what happens when you go into this experience ready to find love, congratulations y’all.” Most of Woody and Aliyya’s followers congratulated them on their growing family.

