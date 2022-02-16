Real Housewives of Potomac Fans Identify ‘RHOP,’ Star Candiace Dillard, as Axed Bravo ‘Housewife!’

A blind item posted on social media has “Housewives” fans sounding off about a seemingly unpopular Real Housewives of Potomac star. The report claims that a “problematic east coast housewife” will not be invited back to her franchise ahead of the upcoming filming season. The piece notes that the mystery housewife regularly dodges accountability for her actions and that “pressure from opinionated fans” might shut down an expected contract renewal.

After the blind item, posted by “Bravo and Cocktails,” hit the internet, Candiace Dillard’s name began to trend as the possible east coast gal headed for Bravo’s chopping block.

This is not the first time that fans have sounded off about Candiace’s role on the popular franchise. Rumors alleging that Candiace would likely be axed from the RHOP cast circulated after the airing of the Season 6 reunion.

Andy Cohen questioned Candiace about her multiple issues with other cast members during the reunion series, but she refused to take accountability. She even denied throwing a knife at co-star, Ashley Darby, during a previous season, despite footage confirming the incident. Candiace also did not back off from body-shaming Ashley who had given birth while filming Season 6.

“All I’m saying is, why do I wake up to tweets saying ‘Fire her’?” Cohen asked Candiace during the reunion.

Candiace shrugged off the fan opinion and said that “it has less to do with me and more to do with people that can’t keep up with what [I] say.”

Gizelle Bryant also pointed out that Candiace pushes boundaries and often goes too far.

RHOP fans have been weighing in on Twitter since the report dropped—and many believe that it refers to Candiace.

“word on the street is candiace won’t be bk #RHOP Thoughts?” a fan asked.

“Candiace cannot be fired before she gets a chance to properly drag Gizelle. This must happen,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Candiace is awful. & so is Ramona in a totally different way. They should both be fired for bad behavior,” another fan said.

“Candiace got fired from RHOP? Don’t get me excited please,” another tweeted.

“I hope Candiace did get fired. She is a trouble maker, then fake cry’s when she about to get the business #RHOP,” a Twitter user wrote.

Candiace responded by hinting that she might also believe that she is the mystery Bravo star mentioned in the story.

“Like I said, count on yourself. And Jesus. That’s it and that’s all,” the reality star tweeted.

She added in a second tweet—“I’m ready to check out.”

Candiace weighed in again the next day after the report went viral, and began to trend on Twitter.

“Wow. I was trending? You all really want me to be that girl, don’t you? 🥴🌸” Candiace wrote on Twitter.

Do you believe that Candiace’s time on The Real Housewives of Potomac is up?

