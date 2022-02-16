Real Housewives of Atlanta Drew Sidora Claps Back At ‘RHOA’ Fans Dreading Her Return And Shades TWO Co-Stars!

Drew Sidora has confirmed her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and she is already spilling the tea on the upcoming season.

RHOA star, Drew Sidora was confirmed to return to season 14 of the Bravo reality show. However, shortly after the announcement, fans of the show made it clear they weren’t happy with her return. One fan said, “Season 14 will definitely be Drew Sidora’s redemption arc because on gods name she needs it! I hate to even use the word but she was a Flop. Com”

However, some RHOA fans were over the moon that Drew would be returning. One tweeted out, “Not sure why y’all give Sidora a hard time. If she wasn’t on Season 13, it’d be pretty boring. She proved not to be the doormat Kenya tried to label her as.”

During a recent interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ Drew Sidora addressed the fans who were unhappy with her return to the Bravo show. The 36-year-old said, “On a good note, I’m happy that people still get to know me. I feel like last season I had to come in and defend myself from the beginning and stand up for myself and just…throwing blows the whole time. And that’s not who I am. But if need be, she will arise to the occasion, but I have very many different sides to me that I think hopefully people will give me a chance.” Sidora seemed optimistic about the upcoming season from what they had already filmed.

The RHOA star was asked how she was doing now that Porsha and Cynthia were no longer on the show. While answering the question, Drew ended up spilling the tea about who she is feuding with this season. There have been rumors that Drew is feuding with new housewife, Sanya Richards, this season. When asked about Olympic athlete, she said, “And the new girl, Sanya, I think she’s definitely adding to the group. You know, she’s an amazing track star, gold medalist. It doesn’t get better than that. So you know, getting to know her has been a journey, I’ll say that. It’s a journey, it’s been an interesting journey.”

Drew also threw shade at Sheree’s Joggers at the end of the interview, which she thinks will never be a thing. She said, “I haven’t seen them yet. I’m still trying to see where I can Google and get them. So I’m here for that though. If it happens, I’m here for it. I think it’s been a long time coming.” Drew was on ET promoting her new Lifetime movie, ‘Line Sisters’ which was released on February 12.

