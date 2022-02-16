Sister Wives Christine Brown Focuses on Family on First Valentine’s Day Since Dumping Kody Brown!

Christine Brown focused on her family on Valentine’s Day, her first since walking away from her spiritual husband, Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Monday to wish her followers a happy Valentine’s Day, posting her message alongside a cheerful selfie.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!!” The TLC mom wrote. “Take a break from this crazy world and focus on family today!”

The mom of six wore an orange sweatsuit topped with a floral jacket for the fresh-faced snap, adding the hashtags, “#valentines #valentinesday #focus.”

Christine’s positive message to fans comes three months after she dropped the breakup bombshell, ahead of the premiere episode of Sister Wives.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote on Instagram, in November. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Kody released his own statement about the split, writing—“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Christine tied the spiritual knot with Kody in 1994, becoming the plural patriarch’s third wife. Kody legally wed Meri Brown in 1990 and brought Janelle Brown into the brood in 1993. Fans know that Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, became his legal wife after he divorced Meri in order to adopt Robyn’s children, in 2014.

Kody and Christine share six children, Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. The former couple discussed what led to their split and revealed where they stand now on the currently airing Sister Wives One On One tell-all special.

Christine spoke about making the difficult decision to break off from the Brown clan.

“It’s not fun breaking people’s hearts. At my core, I just want people to be happy,” Christine said during the February 6 episode. “It tore me apart. It was super, super sad. Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separate.”

A source told Us Weekly that Kody does not plan to formally end his spiritual marriage with his estranged ex.

“Kody wouldn’t go through with a ‘spiritual divorce’ from Christine,” a snitch dished last month. “He left her on her own to make peace with the separation — it was her and God, not her and Kody.”

The insider explained that no “formal ceremony at a church” had taken place to mark the end of the couple’s spiritual marriage.

“He wouldn’t give Christine — or any of his other wives for that matter — the courtesy of going along with [a formal ceremony] since he feels betrayed,” the insider said, adding that Kody had “become more angry and bitter” in recent days.

Christine previously revealed that she does not agree with allowing the church to play a role in her personal choices.

“In our church, polygamous women can leave. They are not trapped. I haven’t been a member of that church for a long time, I left a long time ago,” she said during the tell-all. “I don’t really care. I think that God’s fine if I just want to be happy.”

