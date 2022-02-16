Celebrity News 1000-Lb. Best Friends: Fans Label Vannessa’s Sister Jakie As ‘The Devil!’

After the recent episode of 1000-lb. Best Friends fans think Jakie is like a devil for tempting Vannessa while she’s trying to lose weight.

In a recent episode of 1000–lb. Best Friends, Jakie came home with a lot of junk food, including donuts. Of course, the reality star was tempted to eat the food and struggled to hold herself back. It got so bad that Vannessa was holding back tears trying not to eat the food. The 42-year-old shared that her whole life Jakie had always brought around unhealthy foods.

Vannessa said, “Any time I try to start a diet, eat healthy, any of that, my sister always has to bring in her f**king fattening foods. And this has been going on throughout my whole life, and I feel like, if I don’t put my foot down and do something right now to change it, it’s going to continue to go on and I will fail.” The star of 1000-Lb Best Friends also shared that Jakie has always been skinny regardless of what she puts in her body.

Jakie isn’t the biggest supporter for Vannessa to lose weight. “You gotta be realistic about it, are you never going to eat donuts again?” she said. In another scene, Jakie admitted she would have brought salads or other healthy foods, but Vannessa would be mad at that, too. But Vannessa did her best to put her foot down when it came to her sister. She said, “Right now, I’m asking you, stop bringing fattening foods in the house. Stop bringing anything unhealthy in the house. Stop. You’re killing me.”

Fans had a hard time seeing Vannessa struggle with the junk food in front of her. On Twitter they made sure to let Jakie know how evil they think she is. One fan of 1000-lb Best Friends said, “Jakie is an asshole, your sister is 450 pounds tf and you tryna over feed her? Her son is 470 pounds and you’re over feeding him? Girl support your family.”Another wrote, “I think Jakie wants Vannessa’s disability check to pay her rent so she can use her money for other things.She doesn’t want Vannessa to do really well and succeed.”

A few fans even brought up rumors that Jakie might be using drugs. That is why she had maintained a slender figure. One wrote, “Does Jakie not gain weight because of her daily allotment of meth? Or is she just one of those people that just looks like a meth head?” Maybe in the future, Jakie will be more supportive of Vannessa’s weight loss journey.

