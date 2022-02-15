Little People Big World Tori Roloff Opens Up About Her Life! By

Tori Roloff recently opened up to fans about what she is thankful for in her life lately, and her family is top on her list.

In a new Instagram post, Tori Roloff shared how grateful she is for everything and everyone she has in her life. Tori wrote a heartfelt message to her husband and kids on Valentine’s Day. Her first tribute was to her husband, Zachary Roloff, who she called the best husband in the world.

Tori said, “I love you so much and am so thankful for another year that I get to celebrate my love for you. You are the best husband I could ever ask for and I’m so proud of your accomplishments lately! You take care of us so well, and I love us!” Tori Roloff posted a sweet photo of her latest maternity shoot with Zachary Roloff to go along with the caption.

Tori, 30, has two kids with her husband, who she also gave a tribute to on Valentine’s Day. She wrote a loving message to her four-year-old son, Jackson. It read, “you make little holidays like today SO much fun. You woke up this morning to balloons and jelly beans and said “mama! This is such a treat!” I love your heart and our Jackson/mama dates!! Ps- dad said we can go for ice cream tonight!!!” Jackson must have enjoyed his Valentine’s Day treat since fans know he is always up for ice cream.

The last tribute in Tori’s post was to her daughter, Lilah. The TV personality wrote, “you are have the sweetest heart and soul and your excitement for the little things fills my cup of joy! You melt me with your thankfulness and I love celebrating you today too!” The rest of the maternity photos in the post featured the couple sharing cute moments with Lilah and Jackson Roloff. The whole family must be excited to welcome baby number three to the family.

Fans filled Tori’s comment section with love emojis. One said, “You two make the most beautiful babies. I love watching them grow up through your posts.” The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2021 with a cute Instagram caption. Tori Roloff wrote, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the TLC personality told her Instagram followers at the time. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips