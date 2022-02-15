Chrisley Knows Best Todd Chrisley Plans To ‘Make It Happen’ With Naughty Masseuse Julie! By

Todd Chrisley has plans to make it happen this Valentine’s Day with naughty masseuse Julie Chrisley.

In a recent clip from Chrisley Knows Best, fans got to see Todd and Julie get up to no good while the kids were away. Julie explained in the clip that the kids were away at Todd’s mother’s place. Todd wanted to take advantage of the opportunity so he came up with the idea to roleplay with Julie.

The family’s patriarch went all out with his romantic idea as if he had been planning the romantic event for a while. The TV personality looked excited as he told his wife, “I’m going to give you a massage, you’re going to give me a massage. We will kind of do roleplay if you want to.” Todd Chrisley even brought white robes and massage tables to set the scene for Valentine’s Day.

Todd put out candles for the perfect mood and even named the setup “Spa Chrisley,” since it was in their home. Even though fans were impressed with Todd, they noticed Julie didn’t seem as excited to role play. After the brief explanation, she agreed hesitantly. Though Todd could also sense that Julie wasn’t really into the whole idea. He said, “I need you to be a little naughtier.” In an effort to get her hyped about his romantic idea.

Chrisley Knows Best fans were on board with Todd’s plans to spice things up in the bedroom. They showed support for his masseuse idea with their comments. One fan wrote, “I love Julie she is so funny with her smirks and Todd is always wanting you know what but JULIE is like YEAH ok.” Another fan joked that Savannah and Nick would walk in on the couple while they roleplay. A fan of the couple wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day, I’m ready for next season. Come on now.” A fourth fan wrote,” Make it happen. Have a nice Valentine’s Day.”

This clip has made fans of Chrisley Knows Best even more eager to watch the upcoming season. Many expressed if this is the kind of content they will be tuning in to watch. They are patiently waiting for Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best which is expected to air sometime in March 2022. However, USA network has yet to confirm the season 10 premiere date of the popular show.

