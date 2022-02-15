1000-LB Sisters Tammy Slaton Reveals Her Celebrity Crush! By

1000-Lb Sisters star, Tammy Slaton, has revealed her celebrity crush after she was hit by fan backlash for “not taking rehab seriously.” Tammy posted a TikTok video where she played a game to determine her celebrity dream man.

Tammy was less than thrilled when she landed with “All the Boys” actor, Noah Centineo. Tammy shook her head no, as a VoiceOver said—”This is interesting, but not really.”

Fans sounded off on the game’s pick, with one person commenting—”Noah Centineo is hot.”

Tammy is currently living in a rehab facility where she is receiving treatment for food addiction. The reality star has posted several TikTok videos, raising the eyebrows of skeptical fans.

“Girl didn’t you almost die – are you good?” one person wrote.

“Bruh, you almost died, why are you on TikTok?” another asked.

Tammy has reportedly lost 115 pounds in 30 days during her rehab stay. Tammy entered the facility after she was put into a medically induced coma due to collapsed lungs.

Tammy’s brother, Chris Combs, updated viewers on his sister’s health during the finale episode of “1000-Lb Sisters,” earlier this month.

“So she’s lost 100 – I think she told me 115 lbs in total in 30 days,” he said. “I’m overjoyed that’s she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks.”

The TLC show chronicled Tammy’s struggle to drop her weight from 639 pounds to 550 pounds. Fans expressed concern about Tammy’s unhealthy habits, amid her uphill battle with weight loss.

“We’ve just been drinking, vaping. As a teenager, I wasn’t doing any partying. I was super shy about my weight and I didn’t really have many friends,” Tammy said in a confessional spot.

“But now, I’m at the point where I don’t care. I’m gonna be me,” she added. “We don’t eat healthily. Because for me, if I eat something like pizza or pizza rolls, the bread soaks up the alcohol and the grease helps so we don’t get too hungover.”

The TLC star also confessed to drinking eight bottles of booze a week in order to deal with her mental health issues.

As reported—Tammy’s sister, Amy, recently revealed that her sibling had “lost her house because she can’t afford rent” amid her expensive stay in rehab.

The sisters lived together in a $239k duplex in Kentucky before Amy made the decision to move out.

Amy, 34, spoke to The Sun about Tammy’s financial predicament as she receives treatment at the rehab facility.

“Tammy’s social security pays it, it takes her whole social security check, the show isn’t paying,” she revealed. “That’s why I hear she doesn’t have a place to live because she can’t afford the rent.

“When she comes out she’ll stay with me for a little bit, soon as we find a place she’ll go there,” Amy added.



Amy claimed that the network paid for Tammy’s previous rehab stints and confirmed that they’re both being compensated for filming their reality TV show.

“I’m not sure when she’s gonna come back, but I know that she’s getting the help she needs,” Amy noted. “If she needs to be up there for a year, two years, that’s fine. She needs the help.”

