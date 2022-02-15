Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay Scores HUGE Victory In Child Support Drama! By

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s baby daddy has finally paid his back child support payments to his ex-wife in Australia.

During a recent episode of the #NoFilter podcast, Brock Davies, 30, opened up about completing final payments to his former spouse, earlier this month.

“It was only actually 23,000 Australian [dollars],’ he said of the amount he owed his ex, who resides with their two children, Eli and Winter, and her new husband.

He continued, “The rest was late fees — or penalties. So, I got rid of that in the last four months. And then we cleared it up.”

Brock said he wished he could have paid up ahead of the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion two months ago.

“I wanted to do that in December [2021] so that going into the reunion, I’d be like, ‘Guys, yes! I didn’t know about my child support, and then I found out about it, and then I covered it and it’s done,’ the retired rugby player said. ‘But I couldn’t do that. I wish I could have earlier.”

Scheana Shay chimed in, “Let me just preface this with child support is being paid off in full currently.”

“Business has done very well, he’s taking care of that in full,” she continued, as the host wondered if Scheana was responsible for footing the bill.

In regards to his kids in Australia attending the couple’s big wedding, Brock confessed that he’s not hopeful.

“Right now, I just want to work on phone calls and then if I can go home once a month, I’ll fly home for the week. Like, for four days. Go home, see them on the weekend, come back here. That’s the ideal situation,” he said of how he hopes to co-parent moving forward.

He added, “I don’t think you guys will see them at the wedding.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in November, the personal trainer discussed the strained relationship with his eldest kids — Eli and Winter.

“They have a great stepdad and their mother and that’s their family. Me trying to reconnect right now is the toughest part about it. … It’s not a simple relationship breakup,” he told host, Andy Cohen.

He concluded, “It’s been an issue and I’ll respect the ex and my kids. I’ll walk that tight line.”

Still, his ex said once he ‘fix[ed]’ up ‘the child support issue,’ they could have ‘a more in-depth conversation’ about him coming back into their kids’ lives.

“We’re nearly there but not yet,’ Brock said. ‘[She said], ‘This is what you need to do that proves you can be a better person. Take care of child support first.'”

