‘Love After Lockup’ What Is Wrong With Tia’s Voice?

Fans have been wondering what is wrong with Tia’s voices and she is finally explaining why.

Life After Lockup stars, Tia and Nicolle, have been fan-favorites since their time on Love After Lockup. Viewers were first introduced to Nicolle when she was released from prison. At the time, she had been dating Daonte for a year. He had been waiting for her with several gifts and even an iPhone. However, despite all the gifts and affection she was shown, Nicolle quickly realized she didn’t want to be with Daonte.

Unknown to her boyfriend, Nicolle still had feelings for her girlfriend back in jail, Tia. When Tia finally got out of prison, the two rekindled their relationship since Nicolle still had some unresolved feelings for her. Daonte finally realized Nicolle wasn’t interested in him but stuck around because he wanted to be there for her. Daonte tried all he could to separate the two, but Nicolle and Tia loved each other and even got married by the end of Life After Lockup season 3.

Tia went on The Domenick Nati Show and opened up about her relationship and overall life. During her interview, the former inmate apologized if she had offended anyone during the last season of Life After Lockup. Tori also said she wants to make things right with Daonte and Lacey. She added, “I don’t want no trouble really, I’m just trying to stay out of the way, get myself together.” Tia also responded to a question if she has spoken to either Daonte or Lacey. She said, “I haven’t talked to them, I don’t have a problem with him, I just wanted to apologize to anyone who took offense.”

While on the show, one fan’s question popped up about Tia’s voice. She went on to answer why her voice sounds the way it does. Tia said her throat scar is from a Thyroid removal surgery. Unfortunately, during the medical procedure, the doctor hit Tia’s voice box which caused her raspy voice. At least fans were satisfied that they had some of their questions about Tia answered.

Tia sort of confirmed the couple’s return to the next season of Life After Lockup; However, Tia also shared that both she and Nicolle were feeling sick. Tia explained she had gone to the doctor on Thursday and is waiting on her test results.

