Celebrity News Kanye West's Daughter Embarrassed of Her Father! By Raissa Asunbo

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Kanye West brought the two eldest children he shares with Kim Kardashian to the Super Bowl on Sunday, North, 8, and her brother, Saint, 6. The rapper was hit by backlash after fans sounded off on Kim’s Instagram fan account, commenting that North appeared “embarrassed” to be with her masked dad. Kanye was wearing a mask adorned with bejeweled wings on the sides. The mask, which had tiny air holes, covered the rapper’s entire head.

Kanye’s countenance was a mystery but North’s expression often appeared disgruntled during her time at the championship game. Kim’s fan account, KKWLive, posted videos and photos of the family outing, and it didn’t take long for fans to flood the comment section with opinions.

Many commented that North appeared to be “embarrassed” by her father’s outfit.

“North doesn’t look happy at all in any of the pictures and seems embarrassed,” one user wrote.

“She’s not feeling him lol,” another commenter noted, pointing out North’s serious expression.

“Why would you wear that with your kids?” another asked.

Instagram fans continued to fire off criticisms with one writing—“These poor kids. I wonder what they are thinking when he wears these outfits.”

“North does not look like she wants to be there,” another fan wrote.

Other Instagram users blasted Kanye for seemingly seeking attention with his eye-catching mask.

Kanye’s Super Bowl outing with his kids came amid an ongoing feud with his estranged wife. Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. The ex-couple shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kim is currently dating “Saturday Night Live” comedian, Pete Davidson. Kanye, 44, made it clear over the weekend that he would not allow any contact between Pete and his kids.

The rapper posted a photo on Instagram of Pete and Machine Gun Kelly snapped while joking around in their underwear with their pants around their ankles. He also posted a text he allegedly received from Pete.

The text message read— “You as a man. I’d never get [in the] way of your children. It’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do [hope one day] I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

Kanye captioned the slide—”NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

The artist posted another image of himself standing in front of a white background while holding up a yellow notepad that said—”My account is not hacked. 2/13/22.”

Kanye’s weekend rant came after Kim posted a TikTok video filmed alongside their daughter, North. Kanye sounded off days after Kim posted the video, after previously voicing his disapproval of the child appearing on the app. Kim had seemingly dismissed his concerns.

Kanye sounded off in all caps after Kim and North appeared on the platform lip-syncing a Rae Sremmurd tune.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” Kanye wrote.

