Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian's Boyfriend, Pete Davidson, as 'D**khead!'

Kanye West is not giving up on his marriage to Kim Kardashian without a fight. The rapper took to social media over the weekend to slam Kim’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, calling the ‘Saturday Night Live’ performer “a d**khead.”

“LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD,” Kanye captioned a pic of Kim and Pete, snapped by the paparazzi last month. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Kanye’s latest rant comes weeks after the artist rapped about beating the comedian’s ass in a collaboration song with The Game.

Kanye explained why he was at odds with collaborator, Kid Cudi, for being friendly with Pete, whom Kanye refers to as “Skete.”

“THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE,” Kanye alleged. “NOW THAT IM FIGHTING FOR MY FAMILY HE NOT BY MY SIDE THIS IS BIGGER THAN MUSIC.”

He continued—“I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE.”

Kanye, 44, publicly axed Cudi, 38, from his upcoming album because of his connection to the SNL personality. However, Cudi, 38, claims that he and the rapper had already privately discussed the issue.

“We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” Cudi wrote on Twitter. “You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Ye decided to show his love for his estranged wife in a grand way on Valentine’s Day. The singer sent Kim a truckload of red and pink roses on Monday, documenting the romantic gesture on Instagram. The black truck was customized with the words “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.” Kanye tagged Kim in the post, further emphasizing that he is publicly trying to win back her heart.

Kanye’s gesture comes after he called out the reality star for allegedly accusing him of “putting a hit on her.” Kanye dropped the allegation on Instagram, earlier this month.

Kanye, who shares four kids with Kim, claimed that she had accused him of threatening her life and of thievery.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING,” he wrote.

“NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” the Donda rapper added.

