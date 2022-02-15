19 Kids and Counting Jinger Vuolo ROASTED For Bizarre Valentine’s Day Post! By

Jinger Vuolo got roasted by fans for her strange Valentine’s day post of her husband, Jeremy Duggar.

TLC star, Jinger Vuolo, is coming under fire for her Valentine’s day post on social media. Fans especially have let her know that her Valentine’s day tribute to her husband, Jeremy Duggar, didn’t cut it for the lovers’ holiday. On February 14, Jinger posted a picture of Jeremy to her Instagram stories and mentioned him as her valentines. What fans found strange about her post is that Jinger used what seems to be a throwback photo of her husband.

The former, Counting On star, posted the photo without any caption or a lengthy lovey-dovey post for Jeremy. Maybe this means they aren’t on good terms? Well, fans of the couple had a few things to say on Reddit about Jinger’s post. One wrote, “Looks like my 9-year-old when I ask him if I can take his picture. Right down to the outfit and the lollipop.” Another fan joked about the photo, saying it looks like one of those old photos in your gallery you post because you haven’t taken any recent nice photos.”

In the photo, Jeremy was wearing a red sweater and grey sweatpants with a lollipop in his right hand. Of course, it isn’t Jeremy’s most flattering photo, and fans agreed she should have picked a better picture for Valentine’s Day. Another fan wrote, “I wonder if the state of their marriage is impacted by the fact that neither one of them will post a flattering picture of the other. Maybe it’s just the canary in the coal mine.” However, some think Jinger Vuolo might post a better photo of her hubby if they go out for dinner or do something together. Jeremy posted a cute picture of his wife smiling with a heart emoji near her name for his Valentine’s Day tribute. Jinger reposted it to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “I love you.”

Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo got married in 2016, and since then, they have been happy together. The former Counting On stars have two children together, Felicity and Evangeline. The couple recently posted a beautiful photo together on her Instagram account while they attended their friend’s wedding. Jeremy and Jinger seemed happy to be there. Even though the photo Jinger posted for Valentine’s Day wasn’t so flattering, she has several other dashing pictures of her husband on her page.

