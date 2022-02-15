19 Kids and Counting Jessa Duggar and Husband, Ben, Show Off Home Renovation Project After “Dumping Savings!” By

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, have been documenting an ongoing home renovation project in a series of videos, as the couple prepares to move into the house where they “dumped their savings” after the cancellation of “Counting On.”

The Sun published the first snaps of the couple’s four-bed, two-bath home, where they plan to live with their four children. The house is located beside the church where Ben serves as pastor, Immanuel Baptist Church. Arkansas property records confirm that the church currently owns the Springdale home. The church purchased the house, which was built in 1950, in 1985. The original three-bedroom structure was 1326 square feet. The house, which is still under renovation, has new windows and French doors.

Jessa showed off the pre-renovated space on YouTube, sharing that they planned to add a fourth bedroom as a master suite. The house will be 2000 square feet with the addition, doubling the family’s current living space. The couple plans to open walls between the living room, kitchen, and dining room to achieve an open floor plan. Jessa shared that they planned to gut the bathroom and kitchen and remove ceiling tiles throughout the house. The former TLC star posted footage of her brother, Jason, who is in charge of the renovation, on demolition day.

“We are dumping a decent amount of our savings into this, but we feel like it’ll suit our need for years to come so for that it’s worth it,” Jessa revealed.

Jessa revealed a lighter floor stain and the gray tile she had picked for the bathrooms and laundry room, in a second video. She plans to use light wood cabinets and marble look countertops for the kitchen. She added that the property’s fireplace will have a “clean” and simple design. She used a home design app to illustrate how the finished renovation would look, sharing her vision with fans.

Jessa and Ben share two sons, Spurgeon, six, Henry, four, and two daughters Ivy, two, and Fern, who was born in July.

The family’s TLC reality show, “Counting On,” was canceled in May 2021, after the arrest of Jessa’s brother, Josh Duggar. Josh was charged with possessing and receiving child pornography, in April. He was found guilty on December 9. The Sun reported at the time that the family would likely “lose $850,000 a year,” due to the cancellation.

“The family was roughly paid $80k for each chunk of filming, and some seasons were longer than others, but they were picking up on average $850k a season,” a source told the outlet.

“I think a lot of people will be shocked to learn they were earning that much, and it all went to Jim Bob who invested some of it for the family and handed the rest out,” the insider added. “But there were often arguments about payments, who deserved what and whether people were being paid correctly for their time on-air, that was a major issue over the years.”

“Some family members are glad TLC pulled the plug so they can go off on their own and manage their own money, but Jim Bob is undoubtedly p****d because it was a huge income.”

