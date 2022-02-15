19 Kids and Counting How Can Anna Duggar Provide For 7 Kids With Husband Josh Behind Bars? By

Fans of the Duggar family have been wondering how Anna Duggar is taking care of her kids with Josh Duggar behind bars.

TLC viewers have been keeping up with the Duggar family ever since Josh was arrested. Josh Duggar was arrested in 2021 on child pornography charges. The 33-year old was convicted in December on counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. With the Duggar son in prison, his wife was left all alone to take care of their children.

Josh and Anna have seven kids together, who they adore very much. They share three sons, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Mason, 4. The couple also has four daughters, Mackynzie, 12, Meredith, 6, Maryella, 2, and Madison, 4 months. At the moment Anna and her children are reportedly living in a property on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property. Now that the case has been concluded, fans are wondering what is next for Anna and her family.

Some fans think Anna might choose to divorce Josh if he goes to prison for a long time. However, it might not happen since the Duggars are strict Christians who don’t believe in ending marriages through divorce. There is no way of knowing for sure what Anna Duggar plans to do now that her husband is facing jail time.

Since TLC canceled the family’s reality shows, 19 Kids & Counting & Counting On, the couple lost a huge source of income. Josh Duggar was also the family’s breadwinner. He had a job at a car lot that Anna said he worked diligently at. Fans think Anna is getting help from Jim Bob and Michelle when it comes to financially providing for their grandkids. This is because Anna lives on the property while she doesn’t have a job. Josh’s sisters have also been seen assisting Anna in caring for the kids while they stay at their property.

Josh Duggar is set to be sentenced sometime in April. The former reality star faces decades in prison leaving Anna to provide for their family. At the moment, Anna Duggar has been staying away from social media to avoid negative comments, so it is unclear if she has any plans to get a job or move from the Duggar property. Though fans are happy Anna and the kids have a support system they can turn to while Josh Duggar is behind bars.

