Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne and Her Husband In MAJOR Trouble With IRS! By

Erika Jayne and Her Husband In MAJOR Trouble With IRS!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s messy divorce from Tom Girardi is a financial nightmare and now the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants their cut.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Erika Jayne’s husband owe millions to the IRS.

The disgraced attorney has been hit with a $3.7 million creditor’s claim as part of his involuntary Chapter 7.

Tom Girardi and his firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy last year after a group of creditors accused the former attorney and his firm of owing them millions.

Girardi and Girardi Keese have also been accused of defaulting on million-dollar loans from numerous litigation financing firms. Litigation financing firms, also known as litigation funders, lend money, either to law firms or their clients in exchange for a share of the earnings when a case is won.

In this case, Girardi obtained loans by offering a portfolio of his cases to the funder whose returns were then secured against all of the cases in the portfolio. It wasn’t known until a declaration in a bankruptcy case filed against Girardi that he had been pledging the same collateral to different funders.

According to the IRS, the Girardis did not pay their entire tax bill for 2018 and 2019. They owe $257,220 for 2018 and another $3,3345,619 for 2019.

His tax bill for 2018 has grown with $20k in interest due to Girardi’s non-payment, while an additional $43k was added to the 2019 bill. And an additional $51k in tax penalties.

IRS debt takes priority to other debts in bankruptcy and will be paid out before Erika sees a dime. The couple’s divorce was put on hold due to the bankruptcy. Jayne won’t be awarded a dime in spousal support or see any assets handed over to her until the bankruptcy cases are settled.

Girardi is also being accused of operating a Ponzi scheme. Money from Case A would be taken to pay victims for Case B and so forth. Girardi used the scheme to fund the lavish lifestyle he lived with his estranged wife Erika at the expense of his clients.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips