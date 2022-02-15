Real Housewives of New Jersey Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider Nearly Get Physical During Shocking Fight! By

Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider Nearly Get Physical During Shocking Fight!

Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider almost come to blows in tonight’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The ladies are split down the middle after Margaret Josephs revealed Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Bill’s affair and it seems the RHONJ ladies are picking sides.

“Jackie, you’re questioning my friendship with Jennifer?” Dolores asks in the preview below.

Jackie responds, “I am saying that you are Margaret’s friend first.”

“I am both of their friends and that’s not your place to say,” Dolores claps back.

Jackie replies, “It is my place because I’m looking out for Jennifer right now,” adding that she’s “making sure she’s surrounded by people who really have her back and I don’t feel like you’ve got her back.”

Dolores responds, “You’ve been nasty to her since you walked on this f–king scene.”

The rest of the ladies join the fray and Margaret agrees with Jackie and tells Dolores, “You’re much closer with me.”

After Jennifer admits she “would love more” support from Dolores.

Dolores responds, “Then I’ll work on that, but I don’t need to hear it from this,” pointing to Jackie.

The insult pisses Jackie off. “What do you mean this? Don’t call me ‘this!'” Jackie yells. “Don’t f–king call me ‘this’…You’re going to respect me more than that.”

Jackie and Dolores shout in each other’s face, as their argument grows increasingly aggressive — especially on Dolores’ end.

“What are you going to do about it?” Dolores asks, just an inch away from Jackie. “Don’t talk in my f–king face!”

Press play below to watch the shocking scene unfold.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesday nights, at 9 p.m. ET, on Bravo.

