Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Brandi Glanville Disses Denise Richards’ Alleged Bedroom Skills! By

Brandi Glanville dissed Denise Richards’ alleged bedroom skills in a recent post to social media.

It all started when Brandi began spreading rumors that she allegedly had an affair with Denise during season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During Denise’s recent interview at SiriusXM’s radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, she addressed. The actress explained she would have admitted to sleeping with Denise by now if it was true. Denise said, “I never had a fling with her. She wasn’t even filming with us. It was the weirdest thing and the weirdest storyline, but looking back at some of the things that were brought up prior to that, I don’t know if it was set up.”

After the interview, Brandi has made it clear that she isn’t happy with the actress’ statements while on the radio show. She took to Twitter to claim Denise isn’t that wild in the bedroom. Brandi went on to reveal that she is not the only housewife Denise has tried to sleep with. “Denise Richards is on Jeff Lewis’ radio show right now lying her ass off we had sex one time and it was not a turn-on for me. It 1,000,000% happened. I’m not the only housewife she tried to have sex with.”

Fans are split between who of the RHOBH stars to believe. Some think Brandi is only holding on to the drama for a storyline. Fans replied in the reality star’s comment section with their thoughts. One wrote, “If you didn’t like it, why did you bring it up? make it a thing and continue to bring it up? We’ve moved on so should you.”

Brandi did say she wants to put everything about the alleged affair behind her. “I have put this woman behind me a while ago, but today, out of the blue she calls me a liar on a national radio show this morning and I’m not allowed to defend myself!” she wrote. She continued her Twitter thread by saying Twitter was very twisted, referring to some fans’ comments.

Another RHOBH fan thought everyone was worried about the wrong thing. They wrote, “Spill the TEA who was the other wife!” Fans are still speculating who Brandi was referring to that almost had a fling with Denise Richards. Since both Denise and Brandi are no longer in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, everyone thinks they should just let it go.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips