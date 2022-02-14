Little People Big World ‘Little People Big World’ Matt Roloff and Ex-Wife Amy TOGETHER Again! By

Little People Big World: Matt Roloff and Ex-Wife Amy TOGETHER Again!

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his ex-wife, Amy, shocked fans when they hinted that they might be on a joint vacation with their respective partners. Both “Little People Big World” stars recently posted photos snapped with their significant others, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, standing on the same red rock in Sedona, Arizona.

Matt Roloff shared his photos over the weekend, which included shots of the couple scoping out Sedona from the sky.

“These five photos a small slice of life these past few weeks,” he captioned the photo dump.

While there was no photo proof that the couples were traveling together, Amy’s followers took notice when she posted a snap of herself and her husband in front of a beautiful Arizona backdrop.

“Took a few days to travel to Arizona. Sedona was absolutely beautiful. A little chilly (for AZ?) but who cares,” Amy captioned her post, adding, “We still had a great time. I think we’ll be back to see the gorgeous sights again and visit with family and friends.”

Fans soon made the connection and asked Amy to spill the getaway details.

“Did you visit Matt and Caryn?” one follower asked.

“I think they all went together as both of them posted from the same spot,” a fan guessed, in response.

“Spending time with Matt and his girlfriend? It’s awesome to see everyone is getting along,” another wrote.

Matt fired back after a viewer accused him of not taking his ex on such excursions while they were married.

“Why didn’t you do that with your wife?” the fan asked in the comment section of Matt’s post.

“Lol. Ok. I guess you didn’t watch LPBW very much,” Matt responded, referring to the multiple family trips chronicled on the TLC show.

“We went in 2007 on camera. And you’ll just have to wait and see what happens in 2022,” Matt teased, in his reply.

Other fans shared their support for Matt and Caryn, and were happy to get an inside glimpse into the couple’s travels.

“Would you please just marry?!” one fan wrote.

“Great pictures. I love the photo of you and Caryn. Beautiful couple,” a follower said, while another thanked Matt for sharing the “beautiful photos.”

In November, Little People, Big World fans wondered if Matt and Caryn had secretly tied the knot during a trip to Mexico.

“Thank you Cabo for some R&R…” Caryn captioned a series of vacation photos.

“Did you two elope?!” an Instagram user asked, but Caryn quickly shut down speculation when she responded, “Haha, no we didn’t.”

Another fan pushed Matt to pop the question, asking, “When are you going to PROPOSE to your wonderful lady?”

Amy and Chris got engaged in September 2019 and wed in August 2021 after dating for three years. Matt and Amy share four adult children and six grandchildren.

