Jessa Duggar Slammed as “Too Lazy and Important” to Clean Her House!

Jessa Duggar and husband, Ben Seewald, recently gave fans another peek at a typical scene inside their family home — but their followers only appeared to pay attention to the couple’s messy house.

The former Counting On stars posted a video which featured their children eating ice-cream, but fans only took note of the cluttered living room in the background. The floor was littered with toys and building blocks.

Reddit users took to the platform to accuse the couple of being too lazy to clean their house.

“Jessa seems too depressed to wash spoons tbh,” one user said.

“Too lazy and important to do dishes,” another declared.

“Henry is making plans to get the f**k out of there,” a third user commented.

This isn’t the first time that Jessa has taken heat for her seemingly subpar housekeeping skills.

The busy mom was hit by backlash last month after she shared a snap of her son, Spurgeon, doing schoolwork inside the family home.

Fans speculated that the child looked “sad and lonely” and called out Jessa’s “messy” house.

“Everyone knows kids are messy. But JFC tidy up a bit before posting on Instagram. I would be mortified if anyone thought I lived in a pigsty,” one follower wrote.

Another said, “I will never understand why she doesn’t throw all that detritus and mess into a damn shopping bag and move it out of the shot before posting to hundreds of thousands of followers.”

A short time later, an unearthed clip from the TLC show was posted on Reddit, which featured Jessa inside her car with her sister, Jana. Viewers quickly focused on the junk overflowing from the center console, which was jammed with clothing, plastic bags, towels, purses, paper and trash. The clutter overflowed into the second and third rows of the car.

“Honestly, I think the whole family is just desensitized to filth and mess. Every time you see a ‘candid’ shot of their spaces they’re always so so dirty!” one fan said. “I think they’ve just accepted that ‘that’s how things are when you have kids, oh well!’ and are used to it.”

Jessa clapped back after being criticized for her sloppy housekeeping habits for years. In 2017, the mom of four posted a series of photos which revealed a mountain of laundry, a pile of dirty diapers, fingerprint covered mirrors and stained bed sheets.

The mom of four captioned the snap, “This is real life, ‘yall. Swipe left to see more pics of my house today in all its shining glory.”

Jessa confirmed that her followers were taking a look at “6+ loads of laundry,” a “side table that probably hasn’t been dusted” in months, “dried spit up” on the bed, and “handprints on the mirror.”

She wrote, “There’s a never ending to-do list. Some of these tasks have been accomplished today, others haven’t.”

She continued, “Some of y’all may be thinking, ‘C’mon now, it only takes a few min to dust or wipe down a mirror…’ (but) the same is true of the needs of the little people in our lives.

Jessa added, “I might think ‘I don’t have time right now’ but it only takes a few min… here and there. A few mins here, spent cuddling a fussy baby. A few mins there, singing lullabies as a toddler drifts off to sleep. 5 mins here, to read a book. 10 min there, engaging in imaginative play.”

“Not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids — sometimes both are possible, tho often they do seem in opposition to one another”

