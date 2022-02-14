Bachelor Jared Haibon Questions His Mental Health For Not Bonding With Son! By

Jared Haibon opened up about not feeling connected to his son after he was born.

Bachelor in Paradise stars, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, are one of those couples viewers love to keep up with. The pair admitted that they have been trying for a child since their beautiful 2019 wedding. The duo welcomed their son, Dawson, in 2022. Haibon announced the birth with a caption on his Instagram page. He said, “Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn’t have gone much smoother. He’s so sweet and beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now, but it’s totally worth it!”

The new father is opening up about his feelings during the first moments with his son. Haibon and Ashley had an interview with UsWeekly where he shared with fans about not feeling connected with Dawson at first. Jared, who was holding a sleeping Dawson, said, “The biggest surprise thus far has been … I was not, like, overwhelmed with this feeling of unconditional love for my son.” During the February 9 interview, the couple was promoting Virgin Atlantic tickets for eight lucky people to win. The winner would join seven other contestants for a trip to London where they could find love overseas.

Jared, 33, also added that he felt very evil for not feeling the emotions he was told he would feel. The Bachelor in Paradise alum continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m a psychopath. I don’t love my son.’” However, Jared Haibon said he wants to tell people not to have any expectations when their child is born; instead, they should just give it time. Ashley chipped in, saying, “Jared and I started feeling that attachment, honestly, within hours.”

Ashley Iaconetti also opened up about her delivery experience with Dawson. She said, “Between my first contraction and getting the epidural was two hours. Then Dawson was born nine hours after my first contraction. … I really was only in pain for, like, an hour because the first wave felt like intense period cramps.” The socialite revealed she was surprised at how easy some things came to her when caring for Dawson. Jared now says he loves his little one more than anything in this world. The couple is also excited to introduce their newborn to their friends, starting with Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Nick Viall, and Ben Higgins.

