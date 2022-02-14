1000-LB Sisters Fans Aren’t Sure If Tammy Slaton Really Lost 100+ Pounds! By

Fans are doubting if Tammy Slaton has lost 100+ pounds after spending some time in rehab.

During the season finale of 1000-lb Sisters, fans got to see Tammy make a change for the better. The reality star took control of her life by deciding to go to rehab by the end of season 3. Chris Combs told viewers during the last scene that Tammy has gone down more than 100 pounds since she left for rehab in Ohio. He says, “I’m overjoyed that she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks.” However, not everyone believes Tammy has put in the work required to lose so much weight.

Fans of the Slaton sisters have reasons for being suspicious about Tammy’s current weight. Viewers have been following the TLC star on social media, especially TikTok. They noticed the 35-year-old looked happier and more glammed up on her page. Many think this is because Tammy is feeling better as she loses weight. While others say, she is getting glammed up and using filters to distract from not losing weight. One user wrote, “No filter, Tammy.”

Some viewers just don’t believe Tammy can ever make a change regarding her weight. Since the first season, they haven’t seen Tammy put so much effort into quitting the snacks and other junk food. Tammy still has fans in her comment section who say her face looks slimmer and her eyes more defined despite the hate.

Tammy Slaton has been in and out of the hospital for the past few months because of her health. When Tammy gave up on her weight loss journey, she began to indulge in unhealthy activities. During one episode of 1000-lb Sisters, she was filmed partying with her friends. Tammy was vaping and taking shots of alcohol at a house party with a few people. However, Tammy Slaton took a turn for the best by going to rehab.

Tammy Slaton has frequently been posting to engage with fans as a way to update them on her weight loss journey. According to a report by The Sun, a source said Tammy is doing better at the rehab. They said, “I’ve also seen that she’s increased physical activity, which is amazing. She’s able to do more things on her own. She used to smoke and said she was going to quit, but then she turned to vaping. But now she has quit almost cold turkey.” So maybe fans who doubt Tammy Slaton’s weight loss are not giving her the benefit of the doubt.

