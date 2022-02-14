Sister Wives Christine Brown’s DRAMATIC Transformation After Dumping Kody Brown! By

Christine Brown’s DRAMATIC Transformation After Dumping Kody Brown

Christine Brown showed off her weight loss in an Instagram shout-out to fans after cutting ties with Christine Brown, in a new pair of posted selfies.

The Sister Wives star shared that she was “overwhelmed” with gratitude for the outpouring of support, posting a set of photos snapped in a sharp black and red argyle sweater. Christine also rocked a pearl necklace in the snaps, revealing an obviously slimmer look.

“This is just to say thank you for your support!” Christine captioned the pics.

“We all need support to face our challenges and I truly appreciate you,” the mom of six added.

Sister Wives fans, who have followed the ups and downs of Christine and Kody’s marriage for years, learned in November that Kody’s third wife had left the family to start a new life in Utah. Christine candidly shared about the breakdown of her spiritual marriage during the recently concluded season of Sister Wives.

She described how it felt to realize that she had once existed as a “basement wife” in a recently aired episode.

“I didn’t know, at that time, about basement wives. I didn’t know that it was anything,” she shared.

She clarified that a “basement wife” referred to the partner at the bottom of the order of Kody’s four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

“I chose to just let it happen and I chose to be weaker,” Christine explained to viewers. She added that she “lost herself” in the dynamic, admitting that it was “easier” to remain in the role.

“I put everybody first most of the time. I put whatever Kody needed aside,” Christine said, during the episode.

She explained that she served as the “peacemaker” of the family, which drained her of energy. She shared that Kody, who argued that Christine had not honored her side of their “agreement” to always put family first, was not willing to help.

Fans know that Christine announced that she had called it quits with Kody in November. Viewers cheered her decision and remained solidly in her corner as the most recent season played out.

Many of her followers sounded off in the comment section of the TLC star’s recent post.

“Truly an inspiration for standing up for yourself and what you know you want. I hope you find all the love, attention, and affection you deserve!” one fan wrote.

“Happy looks so good on you!!! So proud of you for choosing your own joy, happiness and PEACE!!!!!!!! Way to go, mama!” another said.

“We know it may be weird to have a bunch of strangers invested in your life, but we are all so happy to see your huge smile! Life is hard, but putting yourself and your children first is sometimes something you just have to do! 💕” a fan chimed in.

Kody addressed Christine’s supposed “betrayal” in comments that aired last month. He noted during an interview spot that he remained unsure if Christine’s decision was a “phase” or an “awakening.” He claimed that “she had been telling wives and adult children that she wants to leave me for years.” He also stated that she supposedly “murdered our intimacy with betrayal.”

