1000-LB Sisters Amy Halterman 2022 Net Worth Revealed! By

1000-lb Sisters fans have been curious about Amy Slaton’s 2022 net worth since the new year started.

Since Amy and her sister Tammy began starring at the TLC show, 1000-lb Sisters, they have become overnight celebrities. With fame comes a lot of money, which fans have been wondering about. Fans of the show realized Amy was making bank when she moved out of her house with Tammy Slaton to her place with her husband, Michael. The couple reportedly paid between $30,000-40,000 for the home.

According to MarketRaelist, Amy Slaton is worth $250,000. This amount comes from all her different income streams. Amy has a YouTube channel where she posts videos to her more than 500,000 subscribers. The reality star makes a lot from ad revenue placed on the videos. According to StarSat, the 34-year-old made close to $78,000 from her YouTube channel in 2021. Not only that, but she also makes money from Cameo. Amy charges $50 per personalized message for interested fans. Some videos even feature her son, Gage.

Together with their TLC gig, Amy makes a good amount of money each month. According to a report on Business Insider, reality stars begin making between 1,500 and 3,000 per episode. If their show is successful, like 1000-lb Sisters, their pay goes up to between 7,000 – 10,000 per episode. Amy’s net worth is expected to increase since she also has a huge Instagram following, which she could leverage to make money. If Amy begins doing more sponsorships on the app, she is sure to rake in a lot more money.

Fans are happy that Amy is responsible enough to provide for her family. The TLC star has a son with Michael Halterman and is expecting another baby this year. She announced their great news to fans in January 2022. Amy captioned the photo of her and Gage who was wearing cute onesies. “Gage is going to be a big brother in July 2022. Im due July 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!” The couple is no doubt excited to add another baby to their family. Amy had said before she wanted her kids to be close in age just like she is with Tammy Slaton. The sisters are one year apart, almost like twins. Amy Halterman keeps fans updated on her pregnancy every chance she gets. So far, fans have expressed their joy in seeing Amy happily growing her family.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips