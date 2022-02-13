Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘RHOBH’ Alum Denise Richards Says Her Iconic ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo’ Line Was Taken Out of Context! By

Denise Richards is setting the record straight about her iconic, ‘Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” line during Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Denise Richards is one of the most famous faces to appear on the Bravo reality series. During her time on the reality show, Denise was known for one famous line, ‘Bravo, Bravo, f***** Bravo.’ She said the line twice — once, when Teddi Mellencamp confronted her about rumors that she was physically intimate with Brandi Glanville, which she has denied. The second time, Denise said uttered the famous words during an argument with Kyle Richards.

While appearing on SirusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Denise explained how the network took her line out of context. The 50-year-old said that prior to the chaotic dinner she had been dealing with a lot in her personal life.

“When I sat down to that dinner, I was dealing with some stuff with my children.” Richards added during the Friday interview, that the rest of her cast members then began going in on her. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I can’t believe, another f—ing dinner of dealing with this s—.’ And so, I blurted out what I was dealing with and I said the ‘Bravo, Bravo, f—ing Bravo.”

Denise explained that Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna had told her if she mentioned anything about her kids, then Bravo wouldn’t air it. “Whether they want to admit it or not, that’s the truth. [They said] if you say something about your kids or say the name of a school, to do that and Bravo won’t air it.” Since the network still aired some parts of Richards meltdown she put the blame on producers. “The producers don’t sit down and say, ‘Here’s the rules of what’s going on with this show.’ Denise Richards admitted it was shady for Bravo to use her words out of context just for ratings.

Denise also made it clear that producers wanted her to fight but she wasn’t going to over trivial things.

In 2020, Denise Richards confirmed her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after two seasons. At the time, the actress stated she wanted to pursue different projects away from the show. Denise could not come to an agreement with Bravo over returning to the hit show.

