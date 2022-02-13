Netflix ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Julia Haart Fired As CEO For Stealing $850K From Husband’s Company! By

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart has been fired as CEO of her soon-to-ex husband’s company, Elite World Group, and accused of stealing $850K.

My Unorthodox Life: Julia Files For Divorce After Firing

Season 2 of Netflix’s popular series, My Unorthodox Life, is currently filming and chock full of drama. As reported, after 3 years of marriage, Julia Haart, filed for divorce from her husband, Silvio Scaglia, on February 9th.

The divorce filing happened just hours after Julia Haart was given the boot from Elite World Group — the company she co-owns with her husband.

Luckily for fans of the show, cameras captured all the dramatic scenes between the estranged couple. Season 2 will feature the couple’s heated divorce, Julia looking for employment and living the single life.

My Unorthodox Life: Julia Was Caught Off Guard

A source tells Radar Online that Julia was caught off guard and did not see the termination coming. “Julia took the cameras into the offices for a meeting and was blindsided” one insider told the outlet. The reality TV star was filming for Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life and cameras caught the shocking scene unfold right before their eyes — “It’s going to get messy,” the sources dished.

Julia was fired Wednesday morning and by noon that same day she had filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court.

My Unorthodox Life: Julia Vows To Fight

Julia’s attorney released the following statement:

“The action taken to remove Julia Haart from her position as CEO was unauthorized and of no legal effect. She is a 50% owner of the business and was one of the two directors. Unfortunately, this comes at a time when Julia and Silvio are in the beginning of divorce proceedings. Julia will enforce all of her legal rights and remedies.”

My Unorthodox Life: Julia Fired For Stealing & Over Spending

Julia’s estranged husband, Silvio Scaglia, is accusing her of “illegally” withdrawing $850,000 from a company account and has filed a lawsuit against her.

A source told Page Six, the reason Julia was fired had to do with a “huge increase in corporate costs and expenses,” and “the way she ran this company as her personal pocketbook.”

The company insider continued, “Julia was spending on extras like travel, glam, clothes, driver. She has a full-time driver and two Bentleys. She has a Hamptons rental, she flies private, she stays at the penthouse at luxury hotels … She has custom Chanel and Gucci. She’s one of the top spenders globally at Louis Vuitton.”

Julia filed a restraining order against Scaglia on February 10 — accusing him of threatening her and of anti-Semitism.

My Unorthodox Life: Proof Julia Stole The Money

According to the lawsuit paperwork filed by Scaglia’s attorneys “suit arises from Defendant Julia Haart’s misappropriation of $850,000 out of the company’s [Freedom Holding] bank account.

“Haart made the illegal withdrawal upon receiving notice from the directors of Elite World Group LLC (‘EWG’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Freedom Holding, that they would be voting at the next board meeting, February 11, 2022, on a proposal to dismiss her as chief executive officer. The very next day, Haart illegally transferred $850,000 from Freedom Holding to Defendant Haart Dynasty LLC, a limited liability company controlled by Haart,” the lawsuit alleges.

Julia’s lawyer, Marty Singer, responded to the allegations: “The claims against Julia Haart are not based in fact and an attempt for Sylvio Scaglia to take the attention off of his own history of failed investments, (La Perla, Babelgum, Yewno). In fact, the company still owned by Scaglia that has any value is the company that was run by Haart, who took over the operations of the business and as a result its valuation has increased over 5 times from $90 million to $500 million.”

He continued, “The account that is the basis of a lawsuit is a jointly owned account, and the same account that Mr. Scaglia used to pay his own divorce lawyers. Earlier today Julia filed an action in the Delaware Court of Chancery to address the actions taken by Mr. Scaglia, including her unauthorized purported termination.”

Season 2 of My Unorthodox Life will be one for the record books. Stay tuned as All About The Tea updates you on the drama.

