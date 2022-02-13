Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards In Talks With Andy Cohen For ‘RHOBH’ Return! By

Kim Richards In Talks With Andy Cohen For ‘RHOBH’ Return!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards is reportedly in talks to return to the Bravo reality series.

According to Kim Richards, she’s been in talks with Housewives head honcho, Andy Cohen, to negotiate her potential comeback.

On Thursday, the diamond alum revealed the Watch What Happens Live host personally called her to request her return.

During an Instagram Live, Kim dished about Andy asking her to join the drama-filled show alongside her sisters, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

“I did have a phone call. Andy Cohen called me last week,” Kim told her followers. “He said, ‘You know, a lot of people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought, ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did.”

She continued but failed to give her answer to his question.

“I do love Andy a lot. He’s great. It was time for him to put his baby to bed so he cut the phone call short,” she said, “but we definitely had it!”

Kim Richards seemed enthusiastic about the offer but it’s not clear if she’ll return as a full-time “Housewife” or a “Friend of.” The cast has already started filming Season 12 and the drama hasn’t stopped.

The 57-year-old recovering addict is infamous for drug-fueled drama that involved — shoplifting, public disturbances, battery on a cop, public intoxication, and numerous arrests.

As fans may recall, Kim was a hot mess in the prior seasons she appeared in but has seemingly cleaned up her act and ready to reenter the spotlight.

The former child star’s troubles began in early 2015 when she was arrested for public intoxication at the Beverly Hills Polo Club. At the time, Bravo executives reportedly gave Kim an ultimatum to go to rehab or she would be let go from the show.

In May 2015, Kim relapsed during her daughter’s dream wedding in Mexico and consequently went missing for a week. At that point, Bravo TV executives made the decision to end their professional relationship with Kim when she “would not return calls from her bosses at Bravo.”

Kim and Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, joined Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips