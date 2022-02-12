1000-LB Sisters Tammy Slaton Cares More About SpongeBob Than Her Health Crisis! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Tammy Slaton Cares More About SpongeBob Than Her Health Crisis!

Tammy Slaton is being accused of not taking rehab seriously after posting childish TikTok videos involving SpongeBob SquarePants.

1000—Lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton Fights For Her Life

The 1000—Lb Sisters star is currently in a fight for her life and being treated for food addiction in an Ohio rehab facility after she stopped breathing.

In Season 3 finale of the TLC reality series, Tammy Slaton, 35, slumped back in her wheelchair, while her head is leaned back and ceased breathing – prompting her family to call 911. “I don’t know how her body can hold up. I’m hoping Dr. Smith can intervene with Tammy.” Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, told viewers in a talking head confessional.

During her stay at an Ohio rehab facility, Tammy Slaton has been spending her days sharing countless videos on TikTok and fans are chiming in with major disapproval and concern.

Press play below to watch the video.

1000—Lb Sisters: Fans Accuse Tammy Of Caring More About SpongeBob

Many fans were disgusted with Tammy Slaton’s TikTok post and accused the TLC star of caring more about SpongeBob SquarePants than focusing on her health.

One fan noted, “Tammy should be focused on losing weight and getting healthy not cartoon characters.”

“I’m convinced Tammy likes being in rehab just so she can use my tax money to goof off all day,” someone commented.

Another wrote, “I’m really getting fed up with Tammy’s lack of concern for her health journey.”

“SpongeBob can’t save you, Tammy. You have to want this more than anything. Please don’t let me down. I’m rooting for you. Put down the phone and take your health seriously,” one fan pleaded with the TLC star.

1000—Lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton’s Food Addiction

Tammy Slaton is addicted to food and her life is in serious danger as a result. When TLC introduced 1000—Lb Sisters to viewers — Tammy weighed 600 pounds and her sister, Amy Slaton, weighed 400 pounds — totaling 1,000 lbs, as referenced in the show’s title.

After consulting with a doctor about weight loss surgery, Amy and Tammy were assigned weight loss goals to achieve so they could have surgery safely. Amy lost the required weight and was eligible for surgery, however, Tammy had gained weight by the end of Season 2.

The TLC star has been vocal about her addiction to food. “I just wasn’t doing what I needed to do,” she told her doctor in an episode. “I mean, sometimes I try to eat healthier, and then other days I’m like, ‘What the heck’s the point?’” Weighing 666 lbs, Tammy admitted she had an addiction to food.

“You could’ve blamed [that] you couldn’t get out of bed, you could’ve blamed that you had COVID and you could’ve blamed that you were in the hospital, and you didn’t,” her doctor said. “Believe it or not, that’s a step forward from where you’ve been in the past. So you just made progress even though your weight went up.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips