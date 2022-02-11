Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Calls Out Women Sliding Into Her BF Nyonisela Sioh’s DMs! By

NeNe Leakes has some choice words for the women sliding into her boyfriend, Nyonisela “Nyoni” Sioh’s, DMs. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently did a tongue-in-cheek interview with Nyoni on Instagram Live and made it clear that she is head over heels for the North Carolina businessman.

NeNe asked Nyoni what it was like to be with her, and he answered with one word—“everything.”

“She’s everything, she’s the whole wide world,” he gushed. “Everything. Can’t get better than that.”

NeNe and Nyoni went public with their romance in December, three months after the death of the reality star’s husband, Gregg Leakes.

NeNe later shared that her late husband gave her his blessing to find new love in one of their last conversations.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” NeNe told The Shade Room, in December. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”

NeNe joked with the tailor about crafting suits for her wedding, during the recent live stream. NeNe’s new man hails from Liberia, Africa, and owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC.

“So I hear that you do custom suits. Would you do some custom suits for my wedding?” NeNe asked her beau.

When Nyoni responded that he’d only be able to accommodate her for the months of June or July, NeNe responded—“Not June or July, honey. That’s a long wait. I’m getting married in April so I need to get my designs right over to you.”

NeNe concluded her flirty interview with a few words for the women hitting up Nyoni in his DMs.

“So I will revisit this interview. We will have part two of the interview later on in the week or later on tonight, ladies. And for all of you ladies that are in his DMs…I see you,” NeNe remarked.

Married to Medicine star, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, weighed in on NeNe’s new romance during a late December live stream chat with fans.

One of Heavenly’s followers pointed out that NeNe was receiving hate for moving on only three months after losing her husband. The fan commented that NeNe should feel free to find love in the wake of her husband’s passing.

Heavenly said—“You know, honestly, and I know I’m wrong to even discuss this, I agree with her. That’s NeNe’s life. Her husband gave her the go-ahead to live her life and do what she wanna do. It’s hard being out there by yourself. She’s a celebrity. Probably a lot of dudes at her. And she’s been on a long road knowing this man. She stood behind him, which is great, for a long time while he was sick. So I think it’s okay for her to move on. I just think I wouldn’t have toted no dude this soon. Not me, I probably wouldn’t have had nobody this soon.”

Heavenly added that NeNe may have misstepped when she posted snaps of her new man on social media.

“Some sh*t is just too soon. That’s our opinion, and everybody got one. You know?” the Bravo doc said.

