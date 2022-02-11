Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton Sends Lisa Rinna Cease and Desist After Aspen Blowout! By

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is threatening legal action against Lisa Rinna after an explosive cast trip in Aspen, Colorado.

Lisa Rinna is at the center of the explosive drama, and it appears Kathy Hilton sent the cast villain a stern warning via a cease and desist.

As reported, Lisa Rinna turned on her RHOBH co-star, Erika Jayne, after a blowout fight unfolded during a recent cast trip to Aspen. Reportedly, Lisa Rinna dragged Erika after the singer left Aspen and the incident resulted in production temporarily shutting down filming.

Lisa Rinna’s took to her Instagram Story to spill the tea about the cease and desist. The RHOBH star wrote, “OH DAMN ARE WE BACK TO CEASE AND DESIST? OOOF.”

Rumors are circulating that Kathy Hilton sent Lisa Rinna a cease and desist since hotel queen reportedly wanted to “get out” of Aspen. She confirmed that she did send a message to her husband about the ruckus. Kathy also revealed there were “squabbles” while in Aspen.

Lisa Rinna supposedly fired off a string of accusations about Erika Jayne during the weekend trip to Colorado, and there were reportedly several eyewitnesses to Rinna’s rant. Bravo producers supposedly shut down cameras after Rinna allegedly began expressing concerns about Erika supposedly self-medicating with booze and pills.

“A producer had to step in and they stopped filming… then all the girls made an agreement to not name call anymore and filming resumed,” an insider alleged.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.

