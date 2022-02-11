19 Kids and Counting Josh Duggar Watched R*pe P*rn Before Acquiring Child Abuse Content! By

Josh Duggar’s unsealed court documents reveal the former reality star was watching shocking content on his computer.

Josh Duggar first hit the headlines when he was exposed as one of the men who have accounts on the infamous Ashley Madison website. After the scandal, Josh admitted he was a porn addict. “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this has become an addiction.” Anna Duggar, Josh’s wife downloaded a program Covenant Eyes on his computer. It would alert or update her if Josh was viewing any adult content.

The unsealed documents reveal Josh downloaded the porn and child abuse content on his work HP computer. The 33-year-old hid the illegal content on a Linux partition side of the computer – which the Covenant Eyes program could not detect. It allowed the computer’s screen to be split into two sides with one requiring a password for access. Josh Duggar also downloaded a TOR browser on the partition side that allowed him to access the dark web. Part of the document read, “At 4:58pm, TOR browser on the partition side of the HP computer was utilized to access porn sites associated with rape and files associated with child pornography.”

According to the documents, Josh watched rape pornography immediately before downloading both child pornography videos and photos. This new information that has come to light has only shocked fans even more. Allegedly, the Duggar son didn’t want any of the details to go public. Josh had a conversation with Agent Faulkner during the raid on his used car lot pleading for them not to let people know due to his fear of backlash from the public.

Josh was taken into custody on April 29, 2021, after he was indicted for knowingly receiving illicit images of children under the age of 12. On December 9, Duggar was charged with possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material. He is currently in prison awaiting sentencing; However, Josh Duggar’s defense is not letting the judge’s decision stand. They are currently appealing his guilty 2021 conviction. The former TLC star said he wants to get a new trial or get last year’s conviction overturned. Josh’s lawyers have argued that the jury wasn’t given sufficient information from prosecutors that could help acquit their client.

