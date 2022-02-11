Vanderpump Rules James Kennedy Is Happy He Dumped Raquel Leviss – Spills Tea On NEW Romance! By

James Kennedy is spilling the tea on the new love of his life after dumping Vanderpump Rules star, Raquel Leviss.

While appearing on Lala Kent’s podcast show, Give Them Lala, James opened up about the new woman he is currently dating. Fans of the show have been curious about the mystery woman since speculation began that Kennedy was dating another fan of the show. He said during the podcast, “I might be seeing someone kind of right now.” James also told Lala how the two met after showing the host a photo of his new girl. Lala commented on it and said she was very pretty.

James Kennedy explained that the two met randomly at a place where he was a DJ. The reality star said the two met at one of Tom Sandoval’s ‘Most Extra’ shows while she was with her friends. When asked about dating a fan, James admitted they were in the business. He said, “And who f***ing isn’t a fan of Vanderpump Rules? [It’s] the best show! I’m not scared of fans. I don’t see the obsession with ‘don’t date a fan.’ I would date all the fans!”

Since James Kennedy’s new lady is a fan of the show, viewers are thinking she might appear on the show soon. However, he said he wanted to take his time with this relationship and couldn’t ask her to do that. So she might not appear on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. James told Lala, “I’ve learned a lot. I’m not just moving on and thinking about everything I’ve gone through. With her, I’m taking my time.” The socialite is not making things official yet.

The 30-year-old talked more about what his current relationship means. James said he would be living his best life and making out with a bunch of girls. He even admitted that Lala and himself have good chemistry. During the podcast interview, the star also shared that he is still obsessed with Lala Kent. Kennedy and Raquel Leviss had confirmed their breakup during the season 9 reunion of Vanderpump Rules. During a January episode of the show, Raquel said, “But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

James Kennedy said that despite his split from Raquel being depressing, he learned something from it and knows it happened for a reason.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips