Garcelle Beauvais Blows Off Erika Jayne’s Hair Extension Line Launch Party Following Aspen Feud!

Erika Jayne recently held a small launch party for her new hair extension line, but one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates did not show up to lend her support. Garcelle Beauvais seemingly blew off the event amid chatter of a growing feud between the Bravo stars.

Erika’s team pulled together the modest event to celebrate Erika’s new beauty venture at a Hollywood restaurant. Erika was the first to arrive, rocking a short black dress while posing in front of a rack of hair extensions from her product line.

Fans know that Erika is embroiled in multiple lawsuits accusing her of helping her ex, Tom Girardi, to embezzle funds owed to his clients. The RHOBH star is likely launching the hair extension line to kickstart a financial recovery—but the product has been slammed on social media and fans have ripped the reality star for allegedly overpricing the pieces.

Erika is a named defendant in a federal lawsuit that alleges her estranged husband embezzled funds owed to family members of victims of a 2018 plane crash. She is also facing a lawsuit that is demanding that she return $25 million that was supposedly funneled from Tom’s law firm, Girardi Keese, into her entertainment company.

The trustee overseeing Tom’s bankruptcy case recently demanded that the Bravo star give up a pair of $1.4 million diamond earrings that Tom purchased in 2007. Financial records indicated that the disgraced lawyer used money from a client’s account to buy the jewelry. Erika initially balked at the idea of returning the diamonds, but later agreed to hand them over to the trustee. She has not agreed to surrender the earrings permanently.

Lisa Rinna arrived at the launch party shortly after Erika and was followed by Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Kyle Richards is currently out of town, but cast newbie, Diana Jenkins, was spotted at the gathering. Garcelle and Sutton Stracke were not present at the event.

Garcelle confirmed that her friendship with Erika was on shaky ground during a recent episode of ‘The Real.’ Garcelle and Sutton unfollowed Erika on Instagram after a supposed blowout fight, sparking lots of online chatter.

Adrienne Houghton asked Garcelle to spill the tea behind her social media diss, earlier this month.

“OK, all I can say is, she called me something that I did not like. And so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put a little like,” she explained. “So, I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.”

“Did I know it was going to cause World War III?” the reality star joked. “Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place. Friends were texting me going, ‘I can’t believe you unfollowing her is such a big deal.’ But it is. I guess it’s a new way of saying I don’t like you, but I don’t want to tell you, so I’m just going to unfollow you.”

“People were outraged! She was outraged too, I think,” Garcelle added. “She could care less, I think.”

Adrienne pushed for more details asking—”We needed to know. I wrote down questions! My question says, ‘Does it have anything to do with her moral responsibility to what her husband did?’”

Garcelle refused to answer the question, but when Adrienne asked—“Would you say you all are friends or not friends?”

Garcelle confirmed—”Right now? Not friends.”

Garcelle put Erika on blast over the jewelry controversy during a previous episode, commenting—“I would give up the diamonds quickly. There’s so much more she could do, even if she’s not guilty of knowing everything Tom [Girardi] was doing.”

“When [Erika] shows up to work she is diamond-ed out. She’s got a lot. Getting rid of those diamond earrings isn’t going to hurt her,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production.

