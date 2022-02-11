19 Kids and Counting Fans Blame Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar: They ‘Failed To Protect Their Daughters!’ By

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are being accused by fans of failing to protect their daughters from Josh Duggar after the judge dismisses a recent case.

In 2017, Jinger, Jessa, Jill, and Joy-Anna began the process to sue after a police report containing their molestation details was leaked to InTouch. The Duggar sisters expected justice, however, they failed to prove their case and the judge dismissed it. Jill released a statement to her fans saying, “The judge made it crystal clear that the reports were illegally released. This should have never happened, and we hope this never happens again to anyone.” Jill Dillard posted a link of her statement to Instagram, where her followers shared who they think should be taking responsibility for what happened.

Counting On fans were supportive of Jill after she released the statement on her website. One follower said, “My heart breaks for your deep wounds and pray God’s continued strength, peace, and healing upon you. I’m so proud of you for being brave enough to take a stand!! Another fan of the socialite thanked her for speaking out since she is protecting other girls from getting hurt by her brother. A few other TLC viewers, however, came after Jim Bob and Michelle who they accuse of failing their daughters.

On Jill Dillard’s post on Thursday, fans slammed her parents for not taking better care of her when the situation first came to light. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were the aims of their supporters’ anger after the judge dismissed the case. As many know, when their son’s molestation was first reported to them, they did everything they could to protect him. By protecting Josh Duggar, the couple failed to protect their daughters. One fan wrote in the comment section, “You should be suing your brother, dad, mom, and the church. THEY and ONLY THEM put you in the situation you are now in. Go after the right people.”

Fans of the Duggar family argue that Michelle and Jim Bob should face some consequences for their actions. Josh’s parents knew about their son’s molestation and didn’t take enough action to stop it. One person wrote, “lessons learned by all. If your parents would have done the right thing in the first place, you would not be going through this, enough said. Just be good parents to your children and watch out for predators.” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar haven’t responded to fans yet about their accusations.

