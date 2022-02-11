90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé: Hamza Moknii Shares Sad Health News! By

The newest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Hamza Moknii, took to his Instagram to share some sad news about his mother’s health.

TLC viewers might remember Hamza and his girlfriend, Memphis Smith, who appeared in the recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day. The couple met on an international dating site. After meeting, Memphis wasn’t sure about Hamza’s intentions with her. After Smith proposed he sign a prenup, their relationship became strained. According to ScreenRant, the couple did get married to each other, so it is unclear if Hamza signed the prenup. Not only that, but the two now have a child together.

Though Hamza’s recent post had nothing to do with Memphis, he shared some sad news with fans just as they were expecting details on his breakup with Memphis. The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star posted two broken heart emojis on his Instagram story. At first, fans of the show thought it was about his girlfriend, however, it was about Hamza’s mother, Hayet. His next post read, “My mother is ill. I wish her a cure.” Fans wished Hayet a quick recovery since she is one of the supporting cast they adore so much.

Hamza has opened up before about his mother holding a special spot in his heart. He often praises Hayet for taking care of him and his sister when their father left. Still, some couldn’t help but pry about the state of his relationship with Smith while he is going through this tough time. He has yet to respond to the abuse allegations brought against him by Memphis’ mother. According to her, Memphis tried to do everything to please Monkii during their relationship, but he abused her. This might be one of the reasons the couple’s fairytale romance didn’t last long.

Smith posted a few cryptic messages to her Instagram page that suggested the couple was on longer together. The professional nurse practitioner opened up on her Instagram stories about mistakes she has made in her life. Memphis also said that Karma would deal with people who have disappointed or hurt her. It is unclear who she was referring to, though many 90 Day Fiance fans think it is about Hamza Monkii. He recently took a photo of himself at the airport, so some viewers think Hamza flew to Tunisia to care for his ailing mother.

