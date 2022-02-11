Celebrity News ‘1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Star Vannessa Cross Fights Sister Over Donuts! By

Vannessa Cross is working hard to maintain a healthy diet in order to lose weight, but her sister is not on board with the 1000-Lb Best Friend star’s weight loss journey.

On Monday’s episode of the TLC show, Vanessa’s sister, Jakie, comes for breakfast and brings along a large breakfast spread of donuts, sprinkle pancakes, hash browns, eggs, and sausage.

Vannessa, 44, reminds her sister that most of the food is outside her dietary boundaries.

“Oh my god that looks amazing,” Vannessa says. ”But I mean, I can’t eat 90% of that.”

Jakie encourages her sister to indulge in the treats anyway because she wants her to “be happy.”

“I’ll be happy when I’m healthy,” Vannessa quips, before sounding off about her sister’s behavior in a personal interview spot.

Vannessa reveals that the conflict between the sisters has existed her entire life.

“Any time I try to start a diet, eat healthy, any of that, my sister always has to bring in her f—ing fattening foods,” Vannessa says. “And this has been going on throughout my whole life, and I feel like if I don’t put my foot down and do something right now to change it, it’s going to continue to go on and I will fail.”

Jakie pushes Vannessa to be “realistic” about actually axing doughnuts from her diet.

“I just think that a person that’s on a ‘diet’ needs to still eat things that they like,” Jakie says, using air quotes. “You can’t just say, I love to eat doughnuts, but I’m not going to eat doughnuts anymore.”

Vannessa becomes emotional while describing how it feels to be continuously presented with off-limits foods while trying to lose weight.

“It’s like a drug addict getting off their drug, yet you keep bringing it in the house? They’re going to want to do it; they’re going to want to touch it,” Vannessa tearfully shares. “I’m going to want to eat it; I’m going to want to see it. I want one so bad. I can’t.”

“I’m an addict, and an addict can’t have [a] little treat here, a little treat there. It has to be cold turkey,” the TLC star adds. “Jakie is skinny. She can eat biscuits, she can eat fried food, she can eat chocolate, she can eat anything. She don’t gain any weight. I eat it, I look at it, and I’m gaining the weight.”

Vannessa then demands that her sister respect her wishes and her commitment to weight loss.

“Right now I’m asking you: stop bringing fattening foods in the house. Stop bringing anything unhealthy in the house. Stop,” she demands. “You’re killing me.”

1000-Lb Best Friends airs on Mondays at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

