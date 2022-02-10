Netflix ‘My Unorthodox Life’ Star Julia Haart and Her Daughter Both File For Divorce From Their Husbands! By

‘My Unorthodox Life’ Star Julia Haart and Her Daughter Both File For Divorce From Their Husbands!

After 3 years of marriage, Julia Haart, star of Netflix’s popular series, My Unorthodox Life, has filed for divorce from her husband.

According to court documents, Julia Haart filed divorce paperwork in Manhattan on Wednesday from her husband, Silvio Scaglia. Julia, 50, and Silvio wed in June 2019.

Julia met the businessman when they were both working for La Perla. At the time, Haart was the creative director and Scaglia was the CEO. In 2019, Haart became the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group, which Scaglia purchased in 2011.

Rumors have circulated since last December that the couple were separated.

The docuseries chronicled the daily life of the Elite World Group CEO, and her family.

The couple were all smiles on social media recently. Just six days ago, Julia posted on Instagram that season 2 of the Netflix reality series had begun filming.

Julia and Silvio share no children together but both do have children from previous marriages. Julia has 4 children from her previous marriage — Batsheva, 28, Miriam, 21, Shlomo, 25, and Aron, 15 — with ex-husband, Yosef Hendler.

Coincidentally, Julia’s eldest daughter, Batsheva Haart, has also split from her husband of nine years, Ben Weinstein.

“After time and consideration we have made the decision to separate,” the Netflix personality, 28, shared via Instagram Story on Thursday, November 18. “We have so much love and respect for each other but have realized that it is time to take some space to ensure that each of us live the most joyous, fulfilling lives possible.”

She added in her statement, “There are no secrets nor salacious events to blame. We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past 9 years each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Batsheva then signed the statement from both the men’s stylist, 28, and herself, alongside red heart emojis. Ben Weinstein also shared the same message via his account.

The former couple — who wed in 2012 shortly after graduating from high school — often argued over Batsheva’s outfits, which Weinstein wasn’t quite on board with her desire to wear pants following his traditional upbringing. They also discussed when to start a family as Batsheva dragged her heels despite the real estate agent’s eagerness to become a father.

Well it looks like this divorce will take center stage in season 2 of the Netflix series.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips