‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Dr. Now Praised For Hitting David Nelson With Hard Questions!

On the February 9 episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Dr. Now asked David Nelson all the hard questions about his weight, and fans are thanking him for it.

TLC viewers who watch My 600-Lb. Life on Discovery+ got to watch the upcoming episode focused on David Nelson, a young man who wants to lose weight and live a better life. In one scene, David visited Dr. Now to begin his weight loss journey. The doctor didn’t hold back during his visit and asked all the essential questions about his eating habits. David Nelson, who weighed 763 pounds while seeing Dr. Now, was eager to lose weight. The doctor asked David what drives him to eat; he answered that not coping with some traumas from his childhood led him to turn to food.

Dr. Now also asked, since the 30-year old doesn’t work, how can he afford to get so much food delivered at home. Robyn, David’s foster mother, answered that all his money goes to food which is why he is broke and living with her. TLC viewers speculate that Robyn might be the one footing all his bills except the food. On Reddit, fans concluded that Nelson must also be on disability since most overweight cast members rely on it to buy food and pay their bills.

Dr. Now also advised David to focus on improving his health and taking care of himself. He gave David a target of losing 80 pounds in two months to be considered for weight loss surgery. Fans of My 600-Lb. Life praised Dr. Now on Reddit for asking the hard questions they all wanted to know. One viewer wrote on Reddit how they loved David’s season finale episode. “I think he was a good finale! I wish we could have seen him have surgery and get some big success, but I’m hopeful! It was a wholesome episode, and I’m cheering for him,” the viewer wrote.

Fans of the reality show empathized with David, saying his rough childhood might have led to his food addiction. Nelson opened up in his episode that he went into foster care at a young age, and some of the houses he was placed in were abusive. When he was finally adopted, David was kicked out. Despite that, he was lucky to find a foster mother, Robyn, who was always there to love and support him.

