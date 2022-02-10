Celebrity News ‘Love During Lockup:’ Dalton’s Mom Warns Haley About Their Relationship! By

In a recent episode of Love During Lockup star, Haley gets suspicious about Dalton’s intentions with her, so she confronts his mother about what she might know.

The recent Love During Lockup season has proven to be troublesome for Dalton and Haley’s relationship. Despite seeing the red flags throughout her relationship, Haley still has hopes for a fairytale love life with her boyfriend. The single mother recently met up with her lawyer, who told her Dalton might be using her for her money. Haley’s lawyer found out that the amount he recently borrowed, $550, is the exact amount one of Dalton’s longtime girlfriend needs for a bond.

In a newly released WE tv clip from the next episode of Love During Lockup, things come to a standstill when Haley confronts Dalton’s mother, Lisa. The reality star asked her boyfriend’s mom if she had been conned. She asked, “Have I literally just been conned?” Lisa answered honestly since there was no point in lying at that point. She said, “Those are things that I have tried to get you to think about since the day we met.” Lisa also said her son tends to look to women for support instead of working on himself and what got him locked up. Just like a lot of Love During Lockup felons who look for women to support them while they are in prison.

Lisa even added that she had warned Haley about giving Dalton money while he was in prison. Lisa said, “You didn’t listen when I kept telling you I did not want you doing that. It wasn’t in either of your best interests.” In a confessional, Lisa told viewers that her son tends to lean on women for financial stability. One fan said Haley should have listened to all the warnings she was getting from people around her before investing more in her relationship with Dalton.

Watch the clip below!

It is understandable why Haley is freaking out about Dalton conning her since she has been heavily invested in their relationship. Haley sent him a lot of money for his books and even got Dalton a lawyer to help him get out of jail. Not only that, but Haley also bought a new house with her own money so that she and her son could live with Dalton when he got out. However, that might not happen if Haley’s suspicious about her boyfriend keep growing.

‘Love During Lockup’ viewers can’t wait to see Haley confront Dalton about her suspicions in the next episode.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips