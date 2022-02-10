19 Kids and Counting Jill Dillard Seeks Advice On Keeping Children Motivated! By

Jill Dillard recently posted on her Instagram and asked fans how they keep their kids motivated.

Counting On star Jill Dillard loves sharing cute photos of her kids with fans online, though she hasn’t posted in a while. The mother of two returned to social media with cute posts of her son, Samuel. Since the toddler is not old enough to go to school yet, Jill spends a lot of her day with him. In the photo, Samuel holds a cup of ice cream in his hands. The Duggar daughter said, “Samuel recently got to celebrate his reading accomplishments with a special ice cream treat! It took him a while but he managed to finish the whole thing minus just a couple bites he shared!”

Fans were happy to hear that Samuel gets rewarded for his achievements, even though it took him so long to finish eating. They also praised Jill for taking good care of her son. One fan wrote, “That’s bigger than his head, good job on your accomplishments Samuel.” Another fan applauded Jill and Derrick for being great parents to their kids. After her cute Instagram caption, Jill asked fans what they do to motivate their kids to accomplish bigger tasks and what are their favorite rewards.

Fans of the former Counting On star didn’t hesitate to provide the mother with several ideas to help her young one eat at a reasonable pace. One fan recommended an idea in Dillard’s comment section. They wrote, “I love any motivators other than food! bowling, a trip to the museum, a special park.” Another fan of the reality star said she motivates her kids by letting their kids plan play dates with friends or do something fun like indoor parks or swimming. Not all the fans in Jill’s comments knew what to do to motivate her kids; one fan said she is still trying to figure it out, so Jill’s question would help her.

Jill must have enough ideas to motivate her sons from the thousands of comments she received from fans. Jill and Derrick Dillard currently have two sons, Israel and Samuel. The boys are ages 6 and 4, respectively. The couple left the TLC reality series, Counting On, after discovering things that didn’t align with their family values. Fans supported Jill and Derrick’s decision at the time since it was for the safety and happiness of their family.

