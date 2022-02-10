Real Housewives of New Jersey Jennifer Aydin’s Son Rushed To Hospital: ‘No More Basketball!’ By

Jennifer Aydin’s son Jacob was recently rushed to the emergency room after suffering from a minor sports injury.

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin’s son was recently rushed to hospital after he suffered an injury. The reality star posted a photo of Jacob in grey sweatpants while on a hospital bed. In the photo, posted on February 7, he was in the emergency room being checked by a doctor who was looking at his ankle. Jennifer captioned the pic, “Looks like a fracture – sorry no more basketball for you.”

RHNOJ star Jennifer has been the topic of conversation recently after the show’s season 12 premiere. During the episode, Jennifer got into an argument with Margaret Josephs while attending Teresa Guidice’s pool party. When the 44-year-old bragged that she was blessed to have a loving and supporting husband, Margaret said Bill is only trying to make up for mistakes he made in the past. She explained, “You always say Bill’s the best but he had an affair. Everybody knows, and that’s why he left his old job. Her marriage isn’t as perfect as she says it is. Bill had an affair with the office manager.”

Jennifer and Bill Ayadin have been married since 2002 and have five children together: Justin, Gabriella, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia. In an interview with ‘UsWeekly,’ published the day of the season 12 premiere, Jennifer opened up that she never thought anyone would find out about Bill’s affair. The Bravo star said, “I’m not gonna be the one to share the story because I would never do that at the expense of my own children…At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter that [Margaret] found out…But I feel like she could have went about it differently.”

Jennifer still doesn’t know how Margaret found out about her husband’s affair, although she did her best to get ahead of it. The socialite did her best to sit down with her kids and inform them about Bill’s situation. Jennifer told her kids, “Listen, Daddy did a bad thing. But that doesn’t mean that he’s a bad person. And when we love people, we forgive them when they make mistakes. And I’ve forgiven him, and I’m OK.”

Even though the RHONJ star didn’t post an update for fans about Jacob’s condition, they did see that the duo went for some Taco Bell after leaving the hospital. Fans were relieved to find out his injury from what they know isn’t that serious.

