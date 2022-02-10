Real Housewives of Orange County Heather Dubrow’s 15-Year-Old Daughter, Kat, Comes Out As A Lesbian Nearly 2 Years After Sister, Max, Came Out As Bisexual! By

Heather Dubrow’s 15-year-old daughter, Kat, has come out as a lesbian, one year after her older sister, Max, 18, shared the news that she was bisexual.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shares four children with her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow—Nick, who is Max’s twin, Kat, and Coco, 11.

Heather told PEOPLE that a desire to share her family’s story played into her decision to return to the Bravo show for Season 16.

“I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families,” Heather told the outlet.

Terry added—“Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations.”

Heather explained that while she grew up differently, open dialogue has always been encouraged in the Dubrow home.

“I was raised by 1950s parents. They talked about nothing. I had no idea,” the reality star shared. ”These kids, they talk about everything and I think it’s so, so important.”

Heather recalled speaking with her eldest daughter, Max, about her sexuality, at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I guess I didn’t make a big deal about it,” Heather said. “She texted me and goes, ‘I’ve got to tell you something.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I’m bisexual.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah. I know. Remember we talked about it?’”

Heather, who hosts the podcast “Heather Dubrow’s World,” clarified that Kat had been “talking about her sexuality for a while” a year later.

The Bravo star described how her daughter shared her big news with the family.

“Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian,’” Heather recalled. “I didn’t see it, and I was mad because the dogs pooped in the house, so I wrote back, ‘Who let the dogs poop in the house?’ It was a total mom fail, and they’ve never let me forget that.”

“All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy,” she added.

Kat, who came out to her family almost a year ago, added—”She’s asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She’s asked me about my pronouns. It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her.”

An upcoming episode of RHOC will feature Kat speaking on camera about her sexual identity.

“I was really stressed about it,” Kat confessed. “But I’m really grateful that I have Max as an older sister, that she has already gone through all of this. Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about.”

Heather added that she does have concerns about how her kids will be received in the real world and on social media.

“Even though our family is very inclusive and accepting, of course, you worry about what people going to be like out in the world. And on social media,” Heather said.

The Bravo mom added that she’s confident that her girls will stick together as they navigate social media.

“These guys grew up with social media. They’re better at filtering [negative] comments than adults are,” she said. “They’re all solid kids and they have each other’s back. Even if they’re bickering, they protect each other. They always take care of each other.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

