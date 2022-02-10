Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Accused of Hacking Daughter’s IG Account to Portray Herself as ‘Amazing Mom!’ By

Sophia Abraham recently posted a wordy message praising her mother, Farrah Abraham, as an “amazing mom” and a “role model”— but her followers aren’t buying what the tween is selling.

Sophia, 12, posted her thoughts on Instagram, alongside footage of the former Teen Mom star’s most recent appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion, which aired on Tuesday. The video featured Farrah and her former castmate, Amber Portwood, having a cordial conversation about their lives. Farrah noted her love for her daughter during the chat, which occurred after she was involved in a heated argument.

“I wanted to say I love my mom, I’m proud of my mom,” Sophia wrote, on Tuesday. “My mom deserves to surround herself with better people, better work surroundings and I never want to be associated with bad people like this.”

“I hope the other kids turn out okay because their parents are lost in hate land that’s not real,” she added.

Sophia continued—“Thank you to my mom for being the only one of these moms & dads to not bring up the past, she learned from the past unlike these people who live in the past. These hateful people don’t even deserve to be in my moms eye sight. No one should be treated like this for over a decade.”

Sophia noted that her mother “deserves far greater then Teen Mom” soon after Farrah revealed that she was walking away from the MTV series.

“I’m her blessing out of this show and the rest of the show is in shambles,” Sophia added. “Our lives our far greater then this show.”

The pre-teen wrote that she’s been “blessed” to have Farrah, because she’s an “amazing mom.”

She concluded—“Shame on teen mom and everyone associated behind the camera, the network and in front- worst show ever. Learn how to make better tv with out lying about someone who is greater then you! It is what it is grow up and face the truth and stop being mean to my mom. We all see the truth. SLA”

Skeptical fans flooded the comment section, expressing doubt that Sophia had actually penned the message herself. Many believed Farrah hijacked her daughter’s account to boost her image.

“If it sounds like Farrah and spells everything incorrectly like Farrah… something leads me to believe it just might be….” one follower guessed.

“I’d put money on that Sophia did not write this,” another quipped.

“Imagine using your child’s Insta to hype yourself up. Sad,” a user said.

Another noted that it appeared that “someone got a hold of her daughter’s IG.”

Earlier this week, Farrah took to her own Instagram Stories to reveal that she was cutting ties with MTV, because those involved with Teen Mom had “no ethics.”

“I will no longer have anything to do with @teenmom,” Farrah began.”The disturbing environment does not belong in my future & what I see is evil, is abusive, has no ethics, and is illegal and against the contract.”

The reality TV mom continued—“I don’t want any of these people around my family. Enjoy your hate pit of ignorance & power trip.Children should not be around parents who lie, hate, and are abusive. I wish all the Teen Mom children the best, they deserve far greater than what they have. It’s evident.”

