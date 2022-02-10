Vanderpump Rules ‘Damaged’ Lala Kent Hires Private Investigator To Run Background Checks On People! By

Lala Kent hires private investigators to follow and keep tabs on the people in her life after her former fiancé Randall Emmett allegedly deceived her.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, opened up during an interview with Amazon Live Tuesday about hiring a private investigator to perform background checks on people to avoid getting conned again.

“I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth,” she said. “I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep.

“I now have, like, this PI guy who I just randomly send people to. I’m like, ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story.’ Damaged, I guess.”

She also dished about the new man in her life and their first date, she said he’s “built like Superman. It was amazing. I had a lot of fun. I know I’m definitely not ready to date just one person,” Kent shared. “I want to continue having fun, and that’s what it is. He was very fun to look at, by the way. I was like, ‘Wow, look at that jawline. Good for you.’

Lala Kent continued, “I was like, ‘Damn, that jawline.’ Very into it.”

Lala split with Randall Emmett in October 2021 after he was allegedly caught cheating, the reality diva said on the livestream she doesn’t “remember” any happy times in that relationship.

“And this could be the trauma — I don’t remember anything about my relationship. I don’t remember any good moments,” she said. “I can only remember the demise of it, so maybe that’s my mind trying to protect me. Back to the lighter part of it: He made it easy, trust me. Wasn’t much to miss.”

