90 Day Fiance: Usman Umar Claims Angela Deem Robbed and Scammed Michael!

90 Day Fiance star Usman Umar aka SojaBoy has declared war on Angela Deem and took to social media to expose his fellow TLC peer as a scammer.

The drama centers around Angela’s husband, Michael Ilesanmi, who Usman Umar believes has been scammed since 2018 by the American reality diva.

90 Day Fiance: The Backstory On Angela and Usman’s Beef

Back in 2021, Angela Deem dragged Usman during an appearance on 90 Day: Bares All. She accused the Nigerian native of scamming his then wife, Lisa Hamme, for a green card to immigrate to the USA. Angela didn’t hold back while telling Usman exactly what she thought of him. She accused Usman of preventing Michael from getting a visa by giving Nigeria a bad name. The American grandmother also dissed Usman’s rap career and said he was using the TLC reality series for fame, not love.

90 Day Fiance: Usman Exposes Angela’s Scamming

With rumors circulating of a breakup between Michael and Angela — Usman seized the moment to exact revenge on Angela. On Wednesday, Usman took to his Instagram Stories to drag Angela in a series of disparaging comments.

In one post, Usman detailed how Angela used Michael for TV fame then scammed him out of jointly earned income from the TLC reality show and Cameo appearances, he wrote:

“She has been scamming him since 2018, using him to shoot and go back to state [the United States to film], she has been on all social media but denied him to be on, she used his money for nonsense surgery and even used both his and her money to buy house, now she wanna leave him.”

90 Day Fiance: Angela’s Criminal Past

Usman noted Angela’s criminal past as possibly making her ineligible for green card sponsorship:

“Give this wicked and heartless woman name pls. Is either you take him to US or you are a scammer although I remember you been to prison and had lots of bad records so you might not be eligible to file for someone. @90daybipolar pls tell this pig my message @deemangela.” Usman wrote.

In a second Instagram Story, Usman shared a photo of himself standing in front of a luxury car and fancy house, he captioned the photo: “Despite your type has taken $26,478 out of $30K I made in just 30 days I still got this house and car in just 2 years. @90daybipolar pls tell her this old for nothing my message @deemangela.”

In another IG Story, Usman issued warnings and threats to Angela. “If you tried Yoruba Man you go free ask about Hausa Men in Nigeria we don’t scam, we don’t…cheat, but we don’t tolerate, that is why you been misbehaving for over 7 years and he is still take it,” he wrote.

90 Day Fiance: Usman Warns Angela

He continued, “Be careful” and not to “try that nonsense” with him. “If you didn’t only my words will take you to hospital @angedevil.”

90 Day Fiance: Usman Flaunts His Accomplishments

Usman posted his career achievements, which includes 1.6 million views on YouTube for his song, “I love you,” without a record label backing him. “Since you think I have nothing let me show you,” Usman flaunted and added photos of the time Sojaboy’s song was featured on a Times Square billboard.

Angela and Michael’s Rocky Relationship

As reported, fans were alerted to trouble in paradise when Michael reactivated his old Instagram page and made an abrupt departure from Angela’s social media, back in January 2022. Additionally, during last season’s Tell-All, Angela claimed her marriage wasn’t legal in America and the couple split up.

