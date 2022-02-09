Below Deck The Real Reason Jake Foulger Was Missing From ‘Below Deck’ Reunion! By

Below Deck season 9 reunion recently aired and fans of the yacht show noticed Jake Foulger was missing from the cast.

The much-awaited reunion episode of Below Deck aired on Monday. The cast of the Bravo reality show appeared on the episode through video link since their jobs take them to different parts of the world. So it only made sense this way in order to accommodate each cast member. However, Jake was a no-show at the season 9 reunion.

Fans were eager to see the bad boy after his embarrassing moments during the season. Jake had stripped naked and jumped into the pool of a hotel restaurant. So when Foulger was absent from the recent episode many were disappointed. Due to the deckhand’s absence, his controversial scene and other drunken antics were not addressed.

Host Andy Cohen said that since Jake was struggling with mental issues he decided to skip the reunion. During a Q & A on his Instagram, he explained further why he missed the show. “My mental health has been really bad this year. Nothing has to do with the show though. My own personal stuff. Production are doing everything they can to help me. I love them so much.” Even though Jake seems free-spirited on screen, he is clearly battling a few demons, though fans hope he is able to get better.

According to TvShowsAce, the star is currently single. Jake is no longer with Paris. His love triangle with Lindsey and Olender seems to have only lasted during the filming of the show. The 28- year old has also taken time away from reality television. When asked about his 2022 goals, Jake said he is going to better himself and avoid all the red flags. The lead deckhand added it was time to be selfish and his goal was to love and date himself.

Foulger said he wants to get himself back on track before appearing in front of cameras. Many alums of the Bravo show have admitted to battling mental issues after appearing on the show. Stars like Hannah Ferrier and David Pascoe have opened up about their mental health struggles. In his Instagram stories, he admitted to not watching the last four episodes of Bravo’s Below Deck.

Jake Foulger said he was just trying to live in the moment. He also confirmed he will not be returning to Below Deck season 10.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips