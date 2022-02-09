1000-LB Sisters Tammy Slaton Unloads With HER Truth And Exposes Sister Amy! By

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton accused sister Amy Slaton of misleading fans of the show in a now-deleted TikTok video.

Tammy recently found herself in hot water after she uploaded a video to her TikTok account. In the now-deleted video, the TLC personality said a few harsh things about her fellow co-star, Amy. In the video, Tammy replied to a fan who had commented in her previous video. The fan said, “honestly, if she doesn’t care about taking care of herself, let her put herself in the grave.” They also added there is only so much they can do as fans of the star. Her reply triggered Tammy to the extent she called out her fans on TikTok.

The 35-year-old started her video by calling her fans unsupportive of her. Tammy said, “true fans would ride or die, they would ride with me until I die. It’s a blessing that I am still alive after everything I have been through.” The reality star also added that viewers don’t get to see the backstory when episodes air. She went on to say, “Amy is not the blessing y’all think she is. Everybody has their faults and y’all just want to single me out, because I carry my heart on my sleeve.”

Tammy Slaton added that she uses all the hate from fans to thrive and keep living. She said that she wouldn’t be in rehab if she cared about people’s opinions of her. The 1000-lb Sisters star also said that is why she posts a lot of videos on her TikTok. Tammy was wearing a black shirt with a skeleton drawn on it in the video. Tammy and Amy haven’t always been best friends, however, Amy has always supported and encouraged her sister to lose weight. But Tammy’s words may imply that TLC leaves out many of Amy’s nasty scenes, making her look better in the viewer’s eye than Tammy.

TLC fans didn’t take too kindly about being blamed for their honest opinions about Tammy’s current condition. One fan of the reality star wrote, “It’s everybody else’s fault, even the fans.” Another also added that Tammy shouldn’t speak ill of Amy after how much she tried to help. They said, “you are lucky to have family that puts up with you n care so much about you, not everyone have this in their lives! hug them while you can!”

