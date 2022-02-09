Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives:’ Robyn Brown DRAGGED For Playing The Victim Amid Brown Family Split! By

Sister Wives is wrapping its season with a surprisingly candid three-part Tell-All series, which features host, Sukanya Krishnan, interviewing Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn one-on-one. The long-running TLC series ended its regular season with the Brown family permanently fractured amid the impending exit of Kody Brown’s third wife, Christine Brown. The special features the group rehashing the controversial season, and fans have not been shy about sounding off about the family drama.

Robyn Brown, who appears to have the only functioning marriage with the polygamous patriarch, was slammed by viewers as they watched her share her emotional perspective.

Many fans called out Robyn for seemingly turning on forced waterworks for sympathy.

“Robyn: I’ve never cried so much in my life. How am I going to get thru this interview? I can’t stop crying long enough to talk,” a fan quoted above an on-point gif.

“Damn! Sobbin’ Robyn is on a roll with these dry & invisible tears! This could be a drinking game! A shot for every fake tear!” one viewer tweeted.

“Why is Robyn sitting here pretending to cry and not one tear has fallen, girl put that tissue down….” another quipped.

“Sobyn Robyn and her horrible acting & fake crying! B!tch please, those eyes were as dry as Meri’s lady parts!” a fan snarked.

Other fans took Robyn to task for interjecting herself into Kody and Christine’s split. The show revealed Christine struggling in her spiritual marriage to Kody, ahead of her decision to leave the family.

“Robyn says “in her head Christine and kody aren’t divorced”….what she doesn’t understand is her head gets zero say in this. It literally doesn’t matter what YOU say In YOUR mind,” one Twitter user pointed out.

“Robyn, what do you mean Christine hasn’t tried?! This woman has been trying for 10 years now. So go [middle finger emoji] yourself,” another said.

“It’s rich for Robyn to comment on Christine “giving up” as if she didn’t show up to the family as a divorcée with 3 kids…” a viewer noted.

Robyn was also bashed for complaining about how she had been treated, while sitting in Kody’s top spot.

“Did Robyn just insinuate her and her children didn’t feel accepted? Meri DIVORCED for them for hell sakes. Talk about painting yourself as blameless,” one fan pointed out.

“I’ve got to keep saying this for the pews in the back…KODY MOVED FOUR FAMILIES TO ARIZONA FOR DAYTON, WHO IS OVER 18!!! He only cares about Robyn. He has “abandoned” his other children,” another wrote.

“Also, the double standard here is glaring – Christine had NO help with all the kids & Kody didn’t give 2 shits if she was overwhelmed. Robyn, however, has a nanny (who, btw, must not have been following ALL the rules or she & her husband wouldn’t have gotten covid),” a viewer wrote.

Catch Part 3 of the Sister Wives Tell-All special on Sunday at 10 pm, ET, on TLC.

