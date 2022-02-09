19 Kids and Counting Jessa Seewald Hard Up For Cash After Losing Brand Partnership! By

Fans of Counting On alum Jessa Seewald thinks the star is hard up for cash after losing her Native brand sponsorship.

Since TLC’s Counting On was canceled, it is no secret that the Duggar family members have been looking for ways to increase their income streams. Jessa is one of the kids who started their own YouTube channel where she documents her family’s lives for fans—though she didn’t think posting one video could cause her to lose a business deal.

Jessa recently posted a video where she placed an ad for a brand called Native. The company is known for body care products like soap and deodorant. However, after Jessa shot the ad for the company, they dropped her as their ambassador. Why? Blogger Katie Joy reached out to the company and told them a few things about the Duggar family.

Katie let Native know about Jessa’s and her family’s beliefs. Katie said, “The company promotes an inclusive brand that accepts all people. I don’t know if @native knows about Jessa’s husband recently posting a video that was anti-LGBTQ.” Shortly after, the organization responded, saying they had no plans to continue working with Jessa. Native dropped her as a brand ambassador since her beliefs do not align with their values. She went ahead and removed the sponsorship from her video later on.

Ever since Jessa Seewald lost the Native deal, fans think she has been acting a bit off lately. The Counting On alum has been posting many videos on her channel recently, since the end of the partnership. A few fans think Jessa is posting more because she is trying to recoup her lost income. Katie of ‘Without a Crystal Ball’ suggests that most of Jessa Seewald’s money doesn’t come from her partnerships. Instead, it comes from her YouTube ad revenue.

In the last three weeks alone, Jessa has uploaded four videos to her channel—not that she has a regular uploading schedule that fans can keep track of. However, Seewald’s previous three videos were uploaded six days ago, one day ago, and the most recent one, only a few hours ago. Fans suspect she posted the last two videos after losing the partnership to make more money. Since Jessa Seewald doesn’t have a YouTube upload schedule, they can’t be sure if this is the reason for her sudden activity.

